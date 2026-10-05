The UAE Government announced a one-year residence visa extension for women who lose their sponsorship through divorce or the death of a husband

The UAE policy covers not just the women themselves but also their children, provided certain conditions are met at the time of the divorce or death

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security confirmed the extension is renewable once and requires no substitute sponsor

The UAE Government has outlined a formal provision allowing two categories of foreign women to remain in the country for an additional year after losing their residence status through divorce or the death of a spouse.

Under the policy published by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), women living in the UAE on their husband's visa are entitled to a one-year residence extension if they are widowed or divorced. The extension begins from the date of the husband's death or the date the divorce is finalised.

The UAE gives the categories of foreigners that qualify for a 1-year residence extension. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for UAE residence extension

The provision applies specifically to women whose husbands sponsored their valid residence visas at the time of:

- Death or;

- Divorce

Crucially, the woman can renew the extension once and does not need to find a new sponsor, removing a significant hurdle many foreign nationals face when circumstances change unexpectedly.

Children who were listed under their father's visa at the time of his death or the divorce are also covered by the same extension. However, two key conditions apply: both the mother's and the children's visas must have been valid at the time of the triggering event, and a child's residence visa cannot extend beyond the mother's.

What this means for foreign residents

The policy gives affected women and their children breathing room to make alternative arrangements, whether that involves securing a new visa category, finding employment, or planning a return to their home country, without facing immediate deportation or an abrupt loss of legal status.

The UAE is home to a large expatriate population, with millions of foreign nationals residing in the country on family-sponsored visas. For many of these residents, particularly women and children, the loss of a sponsoring husband through death or divorce can create sudden legal and financial uncertainty. This provision directly addresses that vulnerability by guaranteeing a defined period of continued lawful residence.

The ICP, which oversees identity and residency matters across the UAE, administers the extension.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UAE announced the categories of foreigners that are eligible for a 10-year Golden Visa through the exceptional talent route.

UAE announces deadline for visit visa holders

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE announced its 60-day deadline for foreign nationals to enter the country after receiving a visit visa, and how eligible holders can request an extension.

If you miss the deadline without extending the permit, it may become invalid. For Nigerian travellers, that could mean starting the application process all over again.

Source: Legit.ng