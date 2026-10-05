Oman's government introduced a one-year tourist visit visa available to citizens of specified countries who apply through the competent authority

Applicants must meet several conditions, including holding a passport valid for at least six months and not currently holding another valid Oman visa

The application process involves two steps, and there are strict requirements around where the applicant must be when they apply

Oman has outlined the conditions foreigners must meet to obtain a one-year tourist visit visa, with the Sultanate's government publishing the requirements on its official portal.

The visa, described as a service that enables eligible foreign nationals to obtain permission to visit for a period of one year, is available only to citizens of countries specified by the relevant Omani authority.

Oman lists conditions for foreigners to get one-year tourist visa. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Documents required for Oman tourist visa

Applicants must submit a copy of their passport alongside a digital personal photograph. Beyond the documents, there are several special conditions that must be satisfied before an application can proceed.

The applicant's passport must carry a validity of at least six months at the time of application. Additionally, any previous stay in Oman must not have exceeded one month.

Crucially, the applicant must be outside Oman when submitting the request and must not currently hold another valid Omani visa. The entire process follows two steps: submitting the application and awaiting a request check by the authority.

Who can apply for one-year visa?

The visa is not open to all nationalities. Oman specifies which countries are eligible, meaning travellers must first confirm whether their passport qualifies before going through the application process.

The one-year duration makes this visa notably longer than standard short-stay tourist permits offered by many countries in the region, potentially making Oman an attractive destination for long-term travellers and visitors seeking an extended stay in the Gulf.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng