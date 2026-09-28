The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs published the categories of people who can apply for evidence of citizenship

The list covers people born in Australia across different date ranges, those born in former Australian territories, and adopted individuals

Birth dates, parental citizenship status, and residency history are among the key factors that determine eligibility under Australian law

The Australian Government's Department of Home Affairs has published the full list of categories of people who are eligible to apply for evidence of citizenship or obtain an Australian citizenship certificate.

An Australian citizenship certificate is an official document confirming that a person is an Australian citizen.

Australia lists 11 categories of people eligible for evidence of citizenship. Photo credit: Douglas Sacha, Patricia Mado

Source: Getty Images

People can apply for one for the first time or request a replacement if their original was lost, destroyed, or damaged.

Australian citizenship: 11 categories of people who qualify

The government listed 11 separate categories of eligible applicants, based on birth date, place of birth, parental status, and other circumstances:

1. Born in Australia between 26 January 1949 and 21 November 1984, unless your father was a foreign diplomat.

2. Born in Australia between 22 November 1984 and 19 August 1986, unless neither parent was an Australian citizen or permanent resident and one parent held consular or diplomatic status.

3. Born in Australia on or after 20 August 1986 to at least one Australian citizen or permanent resident parent.

4. Born in Australia on or after 20 August 1986 and ordinarily resident in Australia for the first 10 years of life, which grants citizenship automatically on the 10th birthday.

5. Previously issued with a citizenship certificate or extract, including those who lost their certificate, were listed on a parent's certificate, or acquired citizenship by descent.

6. Born in the former Australian Territory of Papua, either before 26 January 1949 as a citizen by transition, or between that date and 15 September 1975 as a citizen by birth, provided citizenship was not lost.

7. Born in Australia to New Zealand citizen parents, subject to specific date ranges and visa conditions held by the parent.

8. Born in Australia before 26 January 1949 and a British subject on 25 January 1949, provided your father was not a foreign diplomat.

9. Born in the former Trust Territory of New Guinea before 26 January 1949 as a British subject, and did not lose Australian citizenship before or after 16 September 1975.

10. Born in New Guinea between 26 January 1949 and 15 September 1975, and later acquired citizenship by descent or naturalisation.

11. A British subject born outside Australia before 26 January 1949, who meets one of several residency, marriage, or parental connection conditions tied to Australia.

Australian citizenship: Key details applicants should know

For those in the Papua and New Guinea categories, the number of grandparents born in certain territories, including Papua, New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Irian Jaya, or specific Torres Strait islands, directly affects whether citizenship was retained when Papua New Guinea became independent on 16 September 1975.

Children adopted in Australia on or after 22 November 1984 by an Australian citizen, under a law of an Australian state or territory, and who were present in Australia as permanent residents at the time of adoption, also qualify under category five.

The full eligibility criteria and step-by-step application guidance are available on the Australian Department of Home Affairs website.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had listed two categories of people who qualify for citizenship under special residence rules.

Duration of residence for Australian citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had published how long foreigners must live in the country before seeking citizenship.

This is in line with the residency rule published on the government's official website.

To be eligible for Australian citizenship, an applicant must have been living in Australia on a valid visa for four continuous years immediately before the date of application.

Source: Legit.ng