Spain officially outlined the relatives that sponsored individuals can bring into the country through a family reunification visa

The list covers spouses, children, first-degree ascendants, and adult children who will serve as caregivers for the sponsor

Each category comes with specific age and relationship conditions that applicants must meet before a visa can be granted

Spain has published a clear breakdown of the family members that residents can sponsor for entry into the country under its family reunification visa programme.

The announcement details four distinct categories of relatives who qualify, each accompanied by specific eligibility conditions that must be satisfied at the time of application.

Spain names 4 relatives eligible for family reunification visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Europa Press News/ Uladzimir Zuyeu

Source: Getty Images

Eligible relatives under Spain's family reunification visa

Spouse or partner: The first eligible category is a spouse or partner who is at least 18 years old and shares a relationship with the sponsor that is analogous to marriage. Common-law and registered partnerships are included under this definition. First-degree ascendants: Spain also recognises first-degree ascendants of either the sponsor or their spouse and registered partner. This category specifically applies to ascendants who are legally represented by the sponsoring person and who are under 18 years of age at the time the residence permit application is submitted. Children of the sponsor or spouse: Children of the sponsor, or those of their spouse or partner, are eligible provided they are below 18 years of age when the application for residence authorisation is filed. This applies regardless of whether the children belong to the sponsor directly or to their partner. Adult child acting as caregiver: The fourth category covers a son or daughter who has already reached the age of majority and belongs to either the sponsor or their spouse or partner. To qualify under this group, the adult child must intend to take on the role of caregiver for the sponsoring person. This provision appears designed for situations where an older sponsor requires personal support and wishes to have a family member present to provide it.

Age and relationship conditions applicants must note

Across all four categories, age requirements are central to eligibility. Three of the four groups impose an upper age limit of 18, meaning applications must be submitted before a dependent reaches adulthood. The sole exception is the adult caregiver category, which applies exclusively to children who are already of legal age.

Relationship status is equally important. Sponsors must be able to demonstrate either a legal marital bond or a stable, marriage-equivalent partnership to extend sponsorship rights to a partner.

For ascendants and children, the legal representation or parentage of the sponsor must be clearly established.

Spain has positioned these provisions as a structured pathway for residents to maintain family ties while living in the country, with each category addressing a different family circumstance or need.

Spain names 23 countries eligible for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Spain had published an official list of 23 countries whose citizens can apply for Spanish nationality after two years of legal residency instead of the standard 10 years.

The shortened route applies to nationals of Latin American countries, Andorra, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea and Portugal, as well as persons of Sephardic origin.

Source: Legit.ng