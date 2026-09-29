Spain Releases List of 23 Countries Whose Citizens Can Get Citizenship after 2 Years instead of 10
- The Spanish government has updated its official naturalisation guidance in April 2026, outlining four routes through which foreign nationals can acquire Spanish nationality
- Citizens of certain countries qualify for Spanish citizenship after just two years of residency, far shorter than the standard 10-year requirement
- The eligible group covers nationals from Latin American countries, Andorra, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea, Portugal, and persons of Sephardic origin
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Spain's government has confirmed that citizens from a select group of countries can apply for Spanish nationality after only two years of legal residency, compared to the standard ten-year requirement that applies to most foreign nationals.
The information comes from an official guide on acquiring Spanish nationality published by the Spanish government, last updated on April 13, 2026.
The guide outlines four routes to naturalisation: by option, by discretionary conferral, by residency, and by possession of status. All four routes result in registration on the Spanish Civil Register, which then allows the individual to obtain a Spanish national identity card and passport.
Who qualifies for the 2-year Spanish citizenship route
According to the Spanish government, nationals from the following countries and groups are eligible for the shortened two-year residency path to citizenship:
1. Argentina.
2. Bolivia.
3. Brazil.
4. Chile.
5. Colombia.
6. Costa Rica.
7. Cuba.
8. Dominican Republic.
9. Ecuador.
10. El Salvador.
11. Equatorial Guinea.
12. Guatemala.
13. Honduras.
14. Mexico.
15. Nicaragua.
16. Panama.
17. Paraguay.
18. Peru.
19. Uruguay.
20. Venezuela.
21. Andorra.
22. The Philippines.
23. Portugal.
Also eligible are:
- Persons of Sephardic origin.
These nationalities have historical, linguistic, or cultural ties to Spain, which the country recognises through its more accessible citizenship pathway.
How the Spanish naturalisation process works
The Spanish government says eligibility to apply for nationality is broad. Any person over the age of 14 can file an application directly, while those under 18 may do so through a legal representative.
Once an applicant meets the residency requirements and completes the process, registration in the Spanish Civil Register follows.
This registration is the gateway to obtaining official Spanish identity documents, including a national identity card and passport, both of which open up the rights and freedoms that come with European Union citizenship.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Spain had named an African country whose citizens can qualify for citizenship after two years.
Amount needed for Spain's retirement residency
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Spain had published the amount needed for its retirement residency permit.
Foreign applicants must demonstrate that they have sufficient funds to support themselves for the first year of residence without engaging in any paid employment in Spain.
The financial threshold is set at 400% of Spain's IPREM, the country's public income reference index, which amounts to €8,400.00 (approximately N13,195,186), equaling €33,600 (approximately N52,778,880).
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng