Canada announced that certain job categories require applicants to undergo an immigration medical exam before they can be approved to work in the country

The Canadian government stated that the medical exam requirement exists to protect public health in settings involving vulnerable populations

Workers in healthcare, childcare, schools, and domestic settings are among those affected by the medical exam requirement

Canada has identified eight specific job categories that require applicants to complete an immigration medical exam before receiving approval to work in the country.

The requirement applies to roles where public health protection is considered essential, according to information published on the official Canadian government website.

8 jobs that require immigration medical exam to work in Canada. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Anadolu/ syahrir maulana

Source: Getty Images

Jobs: Canadian immigration medical exam

"You generally don't need an immigration medical exam unless you plan to work in certain jobs in which public health must be protected," the government stated.

The eight job categories that trigger the medical exam requirement are:

1. Workers in health care settings

2. Clinical laboratory workers

3. Patient attendants in long-term care homes

4. Medical students admitted to Canada to attend university

5. Medical electives and physicians on short-term locums

6. Workers in primary or secondary school settings, or in child-care settings

7. Domestic workers

8. In-home caregivers to children, the elderly, or people with disabilities

Why Canada enforced the medical exam rule

The common thread across all eight categories is close, repeated contact with people who may be particularly susceptible to illness, including children, elderly individuals, hospital patients, and those living with disabilities. Roles that place workers in direct proximity to these groups are subject to the health screening requirement as a condition of employment approval.

Workers falling outside these categories are generally not required to undergo the examination as part of their immigration process.

Canada names groups exempt from medical exam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada had outlined four categories of foreigners who may qualify for an exemption from the Immigration Medical Examination when applying for a study, work, or visitor visa.

The exemptions may apply to applicants already in Canada, those who completed an immigration medical exam within the last five years, and those whose previous exam showed low or no risk to public health or safety.

Source: Legit.ng