A Nigerian solar technician opened a customer's lithium battery pack brought in for an upgrade and made a deeply alarming discovery about its construction

The battery had been assembled without a Battery Management System, with wires already melting inside and a dead cell left in the pack

The technician shared the inspection footage on TikTok on September 29, 2026, warning that the faulty build posed a serious fire and explosion risk

A Nigerian solar technician shared a TikTok video that has left viewers stunned after opening a customer's lithium battery pack and finding a construction so dangerous he described it as "very risky" on camera.

The technician, who goes by @mustymenat on TikTok, explained that a customer had contacted him requesting an upgrade from a 2.5-kilowatt, 100-amp 24-volt battery to a 200-amp 24-volt system. When the man arrived at his new workshop and the existing eight-cell pack was cracked open, what the technician found inside stopped him cold.

The man says the battery pack has no BMS installed. Photo source: @mustymenat

Source: TikTok

Battery Built With No Safety Features at All

The most critical fault was the complete absence of a Battery Management System, commonly known as a BMS. This component regulates charging and discharging, protects against overheating, and prevents individual cells from operating outside safe limits. Whoever assembled the battery had simply wired the cells in series and connected the output directly to a display unit, with nothing else in between.

Beyond the missing BMS, the workmanship throughout was hazardous. No cable lugs had been used to secure the wiring connections. Instead, a heat source appeared to have been applied directly to the bare wires to fuse them in place, and ordinary binding wire had been used to hold the battery cells together. The technician pointed out on camera that several wires inside had already begun melting as a result.

To make matters worse, one of the nine cells in the pack was dead, yet the builder had left it in place rather than replacing or removing it, leaving the pack running in an irregular configuration.

The technician told his viewers he planned to salvage what he could for the customer. His immediate steps were to strip out the faulty wiring, install a proper BMS, and then begin building a fresh 100-amp 24-volt pack using LFP 4771 105-amp cells, so the customer would have a safe, functional system going forward.

Watch the full battery inspection that got viewers talking:

Solar Community Reacts With Alarm

The video drew swift responses from other technicians and solar energy professionals who recognised just how close things had come to disaster.

@Discovery said:

"My brother these are the people that are making customers say solar system use to catch fire, imagine build battery without BMS, it can get overcharged and explode, and they will not know that it was built by a novice."

@SUNRAYS said:

"Aswear na God save am I swear, e still use binding wire hold am kai kai.. how far shey him put bms."

@KOGITE SOLAR ENERGY LTD said:

"Potential fire ball."

@TrueSon said:

"Result of abeg take 100k na."

@Martin Tersoo Ishu said:

"On this tiktok I've seen one so called engineer who said he can build a battery pack without BMS and you will use it for years and nothing would happen. I was like oyimbo wey make the technology no know anything abi? lol."

Another man builds lithium battery pack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian solar DIY enthusiast known online as @jamesjacob__ lit up TikTok after posting a video showing himself building a compact solar power pack, complete with an energy storage unit displaying readings on its small screen.

He said that everybody in his compound used his solar generator. He went to his neighbour's apartment and pointed to the installations.

Source: Legit.ng