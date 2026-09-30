Okin Biscuits factory rehabilitation in Offa is 90% complete, bringing the brand closer to returning after 17 years

A new 30-ton LPG tank and returning former workers are helping prepare the factory for production

The company is seeking Kwara government tax relief as it works to restart operations and create local jobs

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

A popular Nigerian biscuit brand is moving closer to a major comeback as efforts to revive the Okin Biscuits factory in Offa, Kwara State, reach 90% completion.

The factory, which stopped production about 17 years ago, is undergoing extensive rehabilitation, raising expectations that the once-popular biscuit brand could soon return to Nigerian shelves.

Nigerians set to welcome back popular biscuit brand after 17 years. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Kunmi Alalade, a representative overseeing the resuscitation, disclosed the level of progress during an inspection of the factory site in Ijagbo, Offa Local Government Area.

The latest development represents significant progress from August 2026, with major work completed on the factory's physical structures and production equipment.

Factory installs 30-ton LPG tank

One of the biggest additions is a newly installed 30-ton Liquefied Petroleum Gas tank designed to power the factory's ovens.

According to Alalade, the LPG facility will complement the electricity supply already reconnected to the factory as preparations intensify for production.

He said a test run showed that the rehabilitation exercise was progressing faster than initially scheduled.

“When we did the test run, we were on target and on schedule. In fact, we’re ahead of schedule,” Alalade said.

He explained that the immediate priority was to restore the buildings and equipment to a condition suitable for full-scale manufacturing.

Former workers return to help revive factory

The revival is being spearheaded by the children of the company's late founder and chairman, Chief Emmanuel Adesoye.

Although a new management team has yet to be constituted, some former employees have been brought back to support the rehabilitation.

Alalade said experienced workers, including welders, were particularly important because of their knowledge of the factory and its machinery.

“Yes, we are currently using some of the old staff because of experience and then institutional memory; we need them to be able to put things together,” he said.

New employees are expected to be recruited closer to the commencement of full production.

The development could eventually create employment opportunities in Offa and surrounding communities once operations resume.

Company seeks tax relief from Kwara government

Alalade said the company had maintained the necessary regulatory registrations and documentation required for its operations.

However, he appealed to the Kwara State government for incentives that could ease the financial burden associated with restarting the factory after nearly two decades, according to a report by Leadership.

He said tax breaks and temporary relief from some levies would help the company manage loans and other financial commitments incurred during the rehabilitation.

“A lot has gone into this. There will be loans, there will be other financial commitments,” he said, urging the government to consider the company's situation holistically.

Okin Biscuit eyes return to Nigerian shelves

Okin biscuit revamp nears 90% as factory receives LPG installation. Credit: Novatos

Source: Facebook

The company also thanked residents of Ijagbo and Offa, as well as Nigerians who have shown interest in the revival of the factory.

For consumers familiar with the Okin name, the rehabilitation represents the possible return of a longstanding Nigerian manufacturing brand after 17 years away from production.

Alalade said the company intends to meet consumers' expectations by producing quality biscuit brands and varieties when full operations eventually resume.

Households, businesses set for better power supply

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has commissioned a new solar-powered mini-grid in Oke-Oyi, Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State, as part of efforts to improve electricity supply to underserved communities.

The 581kWp solar facility is supported by a 1.4MW battery energy storage system (BESS) and is expected to provide electricity to about 1,800 households and businesses in the community.

Source: Legit.ng