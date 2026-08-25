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Man builds solar generators with lithium battery cells, sells them to neighbours who want 24/7 light
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Man builds solar generators with lithium battery cells, sells them to neighbours who want 24/7 light

by  Joseph Omotayo
2 min read
  • Solar DIY enthusiast James Jacob posted a TikTok video on August 3, 2025, showing himself assembling a compact solar power pack
  • The Nigerian creator behind @jamesjacob__ builds power packs and mini solar generators as an alternative to the country's unreliable national grid
  • The video caption, written in Pidgin English, poked fun at people who declined to learn a trade — and it struck a nerve with thousands of viewers

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A Nigerian solar DIY enthusiast known online as @jamesjacob__ lit up TikTok on 3 August 2025 after posting a video showing himself building a compact solar power pack, complete with an energy storage unit displaying readings on its small screen.

The caption, written in Nigerian Pidgin English, read: "As u no gree learn skills" - a playful dig at anyone who had passed up the chance to learn a practical trade. For many Nigerians watching, the joke landed with extra weight given the country's long-running electricity crisis and the rising cost of grid power bills.

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Solar energy in Nigeria/Lithium ion batteries.
The man expressed delight at his solar energy skill. Photo source: @jamesjacob
Source: TikTok

Solar generator with lithium batteries

In his video, the man (@jamesjacob__) said that everybody in his compound now uses his solar generator. He went to his neighbour's apartment and pointed to the installations.

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The clip quickly drew a flood of comments, with many viewers asking where they could learn how to buy or build the same solar generator.

Watch the solar power pack build below:

Nigerians React to the Solar Power Pack Video

@K-D a.k.a lekkibadboy said:

"Boss how person go take learn I day abj with you o?"

@B Rogers asked:

"My boss how i go take learn give us location na?"

@TransformationalParents asked:

"Location and cost of training?"

@odidicarter wrote:

"My oga abeg reply how much for this j2 energy I need it on the mainland."

@Bespoke Tailor in Abuja said:

"I go soon come learn, I just dey see ur video today. make I hustle money buy tools first."

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@darkme44 noted:

"Anybody wey still dey rely on FG no know wetin him dey do."

@victor_FD added:

"if I enter Nigeria I go come learn how to."

@Engr Eze asked:

"Hello can you build solar kit 150wats with 4 DC bulbs and panel?"

@prince asked:

"How much you will take do one for me and how many hours e they last."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man who bought a 1kVA solar generator made key observations about the system he purchased and the amount it cost.

He mentioned the number of appliances the solar pack powers in his home.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Joseph Omotayo avatar

Joseph Omotayo (HOD Human-Interest) Joseph Omotayo is a journalist who has been writing on human interest topics since 2019. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, with a degree in Literature in English in 2016. He is the head of Human Interest and Diaspora Desk at Legit. He once worked for Afridiaspora, OlisaTV & CLR. He is a 2022/2023 Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking fellow. He can be reached via: joseph.omotayo@corp.legit.ng.

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