Solar DIY enthusiast James Jacob posted a TikTok video on August 3, 2025, showing himself assembling a compact solar power pack

The Nigerian creator behind @jamesjacob__ builds power packs and mini solar generators as an alternative to the country's unreliable national grid

The video caption, written in Pidgin English, poked fun at people who declined to learn a trade — and it struck a nerve with thousands of viewers

A Nigerian solar DIY enthusiast known online as @jamesjacob__ lit up TikTok on 3 August 2025 after posting a video showing himself building a compact solar power pack, complete with an energy storage unit displaying readings on its small screen.

The caption, written in Nigerian Pidgin English, read: "As u no gree learn skills" - a playful dig at anyone who had passed up the chance to learn a practical trade. For many Nigerians watching, the joke landed with extra weight given the country's long-running electricity crisis and the rising cost of grid power bills.

The man expressed delight at his solar energy skill. Photo source: @jamesjacob

Source: TikTok

Solar generator with lithium batteries

In his video, the man (@jamesjacob__) said that everybody in his compound now uses his solar generator. He went to his neighbour's apartment and pointed to the installations.

The clip quickly drew a flood of comments, with many viewers asking where they could learn how to buy or build the same solar generator.

Watch the solar power pack build below:

Nigerians React to the Solar Power Pack Video

@K-D a.k.a lekkibadboy said:

"Boss how person go take learn I day abj with you o?"

@B Rogers asked:

"My boss how i go take learn give us location na?"

@TransformationalParents asked:

"Location and cost of training?"

@odidicarter wrote:

"My oga abeg reply how much for this j2 energy I need it on the mainland."

@Bespoke Tailor in Abuja said:

"I go soon come learn, I just dey see ur video today. make I hustle money buy tools first."

@darkme44 noted:

"Anybody wey still dey rely on FG no know wetin him dey do."

@victor_FD added:

"if I enter Nigeria I go come learn how to."

@Engr Eze asked:

"Hello can you build solar kit 150wats with 4 DC bulbs and panel?"

@prince asked:

"How much you will take do one for me and how many hours e they last."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man who bought a 1kVA solar generator made key observations about the system he purchased and the amount it cost.

He mentioned the number of appliances the solar pack powers in his home.

Source: Legit.ng