Canada's immigration authority outlined specific conditions that must be met before a foreign student's spouse can extend an open work permit

The student must be enrolled full-time in a PGWP-eligible programme at a designated learning institution and must not be in their final term

Spouses seeking to extend their work permits must also submit a set of supporting documents to prove the student's active enrolment

Canada has outlined four key requirements that foreign students must satisfy before their spouse or common-law partner can qualify to extend an open work permit under the spousal stream.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, the student must meet certain conditions to allow their spouse extend their open work permit.

Canada lists 4 conditions for spouses of foreign students to extend work visa. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Condition for student's spouse to extend work permit

1. The student must hold a valid study permit

2. The student must be physically present in Canada, or intend to be present, during the period of study.

3. They must also be enrolled full-time in a Post-Graduation Work Permit-eligible programme at a Designated Learning Institution.

4. Crucially, the student must not be in the final term of their programme at the time of the application.

Key limit on the extension period

One significant restriction applies regardless of whether all four conditions are met: the open work permit cannot be extended beyond the expiry date of the student's study permit.

This means the spouse's work authorisation remains directly tied to how long the student is permitted to study in Canada.

Documents required for work permit extension

Beyond meeting the eligibility conditions, the spouse or common-law partner must provide supporting documents to confirm the student's enrolment in a degree-leading programme.

Accepted evidence includes an official letter of enrolment from the Designated Learning Institution, transcripts from the current programme, or a copy of the student's study permit. At least one of these documents must be submitted alongside the extension application.

The requirements reflect Canada's broader approach to spousal work permits, which are designed to support international students and their families while ensuring that the work authorisation remains valid only for as long as the underlying study arrangement is active.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng