Qatar's Ministry of Interior outlined the specific requirements for residents who want to bring their foreign spouses into the country on a family visa

The documents required for a spouse's visa differ from those needed to sponsor other relatives, with separate criteria for each category

Family visas in Qatar are initially granted for one month but can be extended for up to five months for first-degree relatives

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has published the full list of documents that residents must provide when applying for a family visa to bring a foreign spouse into the country.

The requirements were outlined on Qatar's official government portal under the family visa category, which covers personal visit visas for relatives.

Qatar lists 5 documents foreign spouses must submit to get family visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to the portal, these visas are issued for an initial period of one month and can be extended for up to five months for first-degree relatives. Extensions for more distant relatives vary depending on the degree of relation.

Documents required to sponsor foreign spouse to Qatar

Residents wishing to bring their foreign spouse to Qatar must submit five specific documents. These are:

1. A copy of the resident's ID card and passport;

2. A statement from the resident's employer confirming their profession;

3. A copy of the marriage contract that the relevant competent authorities have notarised;

4. A copy of the spouse's valid passport; and

5. A tenancy contract that serves as proof of suitable family accommodation.

The application form must be completed and submitted by the applicant together with all the required documents.

Qatar family visa: Requirements for other relatives

The process differs slightly for residents who wish to sponsor other relatives. In that case, the required documents include copies of the applicant's ID card and a document confirming their residency status, proof of employment, and a valid passport copy belonging to the visiting relative.

There is an additional medical requirement to be aware of: visitors who intend to extend their stay beyond one month must complete a medical check-up before any extension can be processed.

The distinction between spousal and general relative applications is significant, as the documents required for a spouse include a notarised marriage contract and proof of family housing, neither of which appears on the list for other relatives.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng