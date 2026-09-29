The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, dazzled crowds with energetic dance moves during the Olojo Festival 2026 in Ile-Ife

The royal procession featured a brass band, costumed performers, and an electrifying carnival atmosphere that got the crowd going

A video of the moment is circulating online, leaving fans gushing over the monarch's free-spirited display of cultural celebration

The Ooni of Ife brought the house down at the Olojo Festival 2026, and a video capturing the moment has set social media ablaze.

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, CFR, was filmed dancing with unmistakable energy and joy as he returned to the palace following a royal procession in Ile-Ife.

Ooni of Ife impresses crowd with unexpected dance performance at event. Credit: @ooniofife

Source: Twitter

Far from the stiff formality often associated with royalty, the Ooni let loose to the rhythm of traditional music, giving attendees a moment they clearly will not forget in a hurry.

Olojo Festival 2026 in full swing

The nighttime footage, documented by Motherland Reality Television, captures the vibrant atmosphere around a gated compound entrance.

A brass band set the tone, while costumed and masked performers moved through the crowd. Phones were raised high as onlookers scrambled to record the spectacle unfolding before them. The scene had the unmistakable feel of a carnival, steeped in deep Yoruba cultural tradition.

Olojo is one of the most significant festivals in Yorubaland, celebrated annually in Ile-Ife to honour Ogun, the Yoruba deity of iron. The Ooni plays a central role in the festival's sacred rituals and royal processions.

Watch the Ooni's full dancing procession at the Olojo Festival here:

Fans react to the Ooni's royal steps

The clip, shared on Instagram, drew a flood of warm and humorous reactions from admirers who were clearly charmed by the monarch's unfiltered enthusiasm.

@_owoofficial_ wrote:

"He isn't trying hard to prove a point to anyone. That's why he is the 001 of Yoruba land❤️🔥kabiyesi 👑 ooo👏"

@uk_hiu simply commented:

"King 🔥with no discrimination"

@officialsammyyoung shared:

"This Na My Kind Of King💯… He Sabi Carry Everybody Along ✅…"

@omobolatia gushed:

"Our Kabiesi is so blessed with a good heart and happiness ❤️"

@esthyesthy52 paid tribute to the Ooni's lineage, describing him as:

"A very good dancer like Prince Tadenikawo Adesoji Aderemi Adegbite Ademide Ade-iwa Adeyeye Ogunwusi."

@timo.thy9889 used the moment to call for broader cultural investment:

"Please, every Yoruba land should please invest more into our culture our tradition please"

@honourableazeezjega added with pride:

"Kabiesi Iku baba yeye ipekun Oba, always Yoruba cultural dance....Bata, gangan,dundun,sekere dance ..no be cho cho cho dance"

Ooni of Ife puts on a show with impressive dance steps at event. Credit: @ooniofife

Source: Twitter

Olori Ashley speaks about her son's position

Legit.ng reported that one of the Ooni of Ife's queens, Olori Folashade, shared a lovely video to capture her pregnancy journey with her fans on social media.

In the clip, she shared how her baby bump grew till she had her baby in her hands.

She gushed over the gift. In the caption of her post, she said her son was the crowned prince of Ife and shared the reason for her bold claims.

Source: Legit.ng