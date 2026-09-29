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Cash Floods Access, UBA, Zenith, Other Nigerian Banks as Liquidity Jumps by N810bn to N5.53tn
Economy

Cash Floods Access, UBA, Zenith, Other Nigerian Banks as Liquidity Jumps by N810bn to N5.53tn

by  Pascal Oparada
3 min read
  • Nigeria’s average banking liquidity surged 17.16% to N5.53 trillion in May 2026, driven by government payments and maturing securities
  • The CBN offered N3.6 trillion in bills but received N14.4 trillion in subscriptions as it moved to withdraw excess cash
  • Investors heavily oversubscribed Treasury bills and government bonds, drawn by attractive yields

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Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s banking system recorded a significant surge in excess cash in May 2026, with average net liquidity rising to N5.53 trillion, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The figure represents a 17.16% increase, or about N810 billion, from the N4.72 trillion recorded in April.

More cash enters Nigerian banks as CBN says liquidity increased
More money in the banks after the CBN slashed interest rates. Credit: CBN
Source: Getty Images

The development came as the financial system received substantial inflows from government-related payments and maturing securities.

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What pushed banking liquidity higher

According to the CBN’s Monthly Economic Report for May 2026, the increase was driven mainly by maturing CBN bills, bond coupon payments and Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursements.

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Cash Reserve Ratio maintenance and foreign exchange transactions also influenced liquidity conditions and helped shape movements in short-term interest rates during the month.

The figures suggest that banks had significantly more funds available within the financial system, rather than indicating that individual Nigerians suddenly increased their bank deposits.

CBN moves to mop up excess cash

Faced with the liquidity surge, the CBN intensified its Open Market Operations (OMO) to withdraw some of the excess funds from the banking system.

The apex bank offered N3.6 trillion worth of CBN bills, but demand dramatically exceeded the amount available.

Subscriptions reached a staggering N14.4 trillion, highlighting investors’ strong appetite for high-yielding fixed-income securities.

The CBN eventually allotted N12.54 trillion, with stop rates ranging from 19.97% to 21.90%.

“The higher-than-expected subscription reflected liquidity surfeit and attractive returns,” the CBN said, adding that its liquidity operations ultimately resulted in a net withdrawal from the banking system.

Investors rush Treasury bills, bonds

Investor demand was equally strong in the Federal Government debt market.

Subscriptions for Nigerian Treasury Bills reached N4.4 trillion, more than three times the N1.35 trillion initially offered. The 364-day Treasury bill attracted the largest share of demand.

Read also

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More cash enters Nigerian banks as CBN says liquidity increased
More cash enters the Nigerian banking system after the CBN cuts the interest rate. Credit: CBN
Source: Twitter

Longer-term government securities also recorded strong interest.

The government offered N600 billion in 10-year and 20-year FGN bonds and received subscriptions worth N800 billion.

Stop rates settled between 17.00% and 17.04%.

The CBN said the oversubscription reflected attractive returns on government securities and sustained investor interest in the domestic debt market.

Banks shut 476 branches as digital banking surges

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s banking industry is rapidly reducing its physical footprint as Deposit Money Banks closed a net 476 branches and cash centres between 2022 and 2025.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s 2025 Statistical Bulletin for the Financial Sector showed that banking locations nationwide fell from 5,410 in 2022 to 4,934 in 2025, an 8.8 per cent contraction over three years.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Pascal Oparada avatar

Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
CBN - Central Bank Of NigeriaNaira
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