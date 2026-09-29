The French Embassy in Nigeria opened applications for an accounting agent position based in Abuja

Interested candidates have until October 5, 2026, to submit their applications for the role

The French Embassy provided an official link with full details on requirements and how to apply

The French Embassy in Nigeria is looking to fill an accounting agent position at its Abuja office, with applications closing on October 5, 2026.

The embassy announced the vacancy through its official channels, inviting qualified candidates to apply before the deadline. The role is based at the French Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria's federal capital.

French Embassy in Nigeria Opens Jobs Recruitment, Mentions Deadline

Source: Getty Images

How to apply for the French embassy role

Prospective applicants can find full details about the position, including requirementsand the application process, on the French Embassy's official website for Nigeria.

The embassy directed all interested parties to visit the dedicated job listing page at ng.diplomatie.gouv.fr for a complete breakdown of what the role entails and what is expected of candidates.

The October 5, 2026, deadline gives applicants a fixed window to gather the necessary documents and submit their applications in time for consideration.

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Source: Legit.ng