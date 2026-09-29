Damilola Onifade, who graduated with a B.Sc. in Industrial Chemistry, transitioned into banking through UBA Banking School

She was officially inducted into the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria as an Associate (ACIB) in September 2026

Damilola credited mentors Asukwo Robert and Adebayo Oni for their support and guidance throughout the process

Damilola Onifade, a graduate of Industrial Chemistry from Oduduwa University Ipetumodu, Ile-Ife, Osun State, has become a Chartered Banker in Nigeria after a remarkable career pivot that has earned widespread admiration online.

Sharing the milestone on LinkedIn on 28 September 28, 2026, Damilola announced that she had been officially inducted into the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) as an associate, earning the post-nominal ACIB.

A Nigerian lady who studied industrial chemistry becomes a chartered banker. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Damilola Onifade

Source: UGC

She completed her undergraduate degree with a Second Class Upper Division between November 2017 and November 2021 before charting an entirely new professional course.

From chemical equations to banking

Her transition into the financial sector came through the UBA Banking School, where she trained in banking principles and prepared for the professional examinations required for CIBN membership.

In her post, she described the journey as one that went far beyond academic study.

"This journey hasn't just been about learning banking principles or passing professional examinations," she wrote.

"It's been about adapting, embracing opportunities I never imagined for myself, and discovering that growth often begins where familiarity ends."

She expressed particular gratitude to Asukwo Robert and Adebayo Oni, ACIB, for their support and encouragement throughout the process.

To mark the occasion, she also wore an outfit she had sewn herself, blending the personal milestone with her creative side.

"What better way to celebrate a milestone than to wear something I made myself?" she noted.

"A little banking, a little creativity, and a lot to be grateful for."

Nigerians react to Damilola's career change

The post quickly drew warm reactions from her network, with many celebrating both the achievement and the broader message it carried.

Daniel Onuselogu said:

"Congratulations. That's some class dress you got on. More wins."

Samuel Oyeleke said:

"Congratulations Dear, more achievements."

Joan Chidinma said:

"Big Congrats dear. There's really no time or age limit for change. Cheers to greater heights, more success and more growth in your new path."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a brilliant 24-year-old lady had become a chartered accountant.

Lady gets bank job after NYSC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had secured a bank job shortly after her NYSC.

Sharing the testimony on X, the lady, identified as Awelewa, explained how she immediately received employment in a bank, even though she had no CV prepared in the first place.

According to her, before she left service, she had made a prayer point that she should get a job offer within two months after NYSC.

Source: Legit.ng