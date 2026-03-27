An ex-NYSC lady has shared her experience bagging a banking job without having a CV prepared for the interview

The lady shared her testimony of how she had prepared to get a job within two months after completing her service year

After being called to resume the banking job, she thanks God Almighty for showing her a way where she thought there wasn't

A Nigerian lady recounted an amazing job hunting experience that happened to her just a few weeks after completing her National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.

Sharing the testimony on X, the lady, identified as Awelewa, explained how she immediately received employment in a bank, even though she had no CV prepared in the first place.

A former NYSC lady shares how she landed a banking job without having a CV. Photo credit: Awelewa/X

Source: Twitter

According to her, before she left service, she had made a prayer point that she should get a job offer within two months after NYSC.

Lady gets banking job after NYSC

As soon as she left service, she had to return home to Abuja and hope for the best in job hunting. And that was when things changed for the better.

An NYSC lady becomes a marketer in a bank after going for an interview without a CV. Photo credit: Photo credit: Awelewa/X

Source: UGC

She said:

"Back in my NYSC days, I was a very active worker in RCCG, serving faithfully. I remember the day of our POP Thanksgiving vividly. The pastor told us to ask God what we wanted Him to do in our lives. I prayed with all my heart and asked God to open a door for me to get a job a month or two after NYSC."

She added:

"A few weeks later, I got back to Abuja, and one of my cousins called me asking if I could send her a recharge card. I had just finished NYSC and didn’t have much, so I told her I could only send a 100 naira recharge card, and that’s exactly what I did. She then called me and asked if I could work in a bank as a marketer, saying she could help connect me to someone. I agreed."

Lady applies for banking job without CV

Some minutes later, the bank invited her to an interview, and when she arrived before the interview time, she stated she had not prepared a CV yet. A CV template was then edited for her to print out and submit at the time of the interview, which she did.

"A few minutes later, I got a text from a strange number asking me to come for an interview the next day at a plaza in CBD Abuja. I was scared at first, thinking it might be one of those 419 scams. I called the number to confirm, and the person asked me to send my CV. I told him I didn’t have one yet, and he said I should come early so he could arrange one for me before the interview started," she wrote.

After the interview, she was contacted that same night, on Saturday, to resume work on Monday for a marketing role in the bank. She gave God the glory for such a miracle.

See her X post below:

Lady repeats NYSC after 8 months

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian corps member shared her emotional experience as a member of the National Youth Service Corps.

In a viral video, the lady disclosed that she was asked to repeat NYSC after eight long months of serving.

Source: Legit.ng