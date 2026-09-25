Gospel singer Toluwanisings marked five years of marriage with a heartfelt message to his wife and to God

The singer reflected on both the joyful and challenging seasons the couple experienced together over five years

Toluwanisings credited God as the foundation of their union and expressed deep gratitude for the gift of marriage

Gospel singer Toluwanisings has celebrated five years of marriage with an emotional tribute, reflecting on what the milestone truly means to him.

The singer took to social media to mark the anniversary, describing the past five years as a journey of walking, growing, and loving alongside his wife, all underpinned by what he called the faithfulness of God.

Toluwanisings reflects on his journey as he celebrates fifth anniversary. Credit: @toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Toluwanisings on Five Years of Marriage

Rather than simply celebrating the good times, Toluwanisings acknowledged the full picture of married life, including the difficult moments.

He noted that through challenges, laughter, and every season in between, his faith remained the anchor for their relationship.

Quoting from scripture, the singer wrote: "Thus far the Lord has helped us," summing up his sense of divine gratitude for where the couple now stands.

He directed warm words at his wife, describing her as his partner, friend, safe place, and greatest blessing.

The singer expressed hope that the years ahead would continue to be filled with love, laughter, and a marriage that, in his words, continues to glorify God.

A Message of Gratitude

In his anniversary post, Toluwanisings wrote:

"Five beautiful years of walking together, growing together, loving each other, and experiencing the faithfulness of God. Looking back, our hearts are filled with nothing but gratitude. Through the beautiful moments, the challenges, the laughter, the lessons, and every season in between, God has been our strength and our foundation. Thank you, Lord, for the gift of marriage, for the love we share, and for the countless blessings You have given us. To my love, thank you for being my partner, my friend, my safe place, and my greatest blessing. Here's to many more years of love, laughter, beautiful memories, and a marriage that continues to glorify God."

The anniversary message offered a candid and faith-driven look at what sustains the couple's bond, going beyond surface-level celebration to credit both love and spiritual grounding as the pillars of their five-year union.

Toluwanisings reflects on five years and reveals what means the most to him. Credit: @toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Why Mercy Chinwo's husband faced backlash

Legit.ng also reported that Mercy Chinwo's husband found himself in the middle of an online backlash.

This came after he penned a tribute to slain American activist Charlie Kirk.

He described Kirk as a man of conviction, courage, and dignity who never wavered in his beliefs, regardless of opposition.

Source: Legit.ng