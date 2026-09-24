Dangote Group assembles seasoned executives and family members to drive its ambition of becoming a $100 billion enterprise by 2030

Three Dangote daughters assume expanded leadership roles spanning cement, foods, oil and gas, and international operations

Ten prominent executives oversee the conglomerate’s cement, refinery, fertiliser, sugar, logistics and broader African expansion

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has assembled a leadership team of experienced industrial executives, international specialists and family members to oversee his expanding business empire.

With interests spanning cement, petroleum refining, fertiliser, sugar, salt and logistics, Dangote Group is pursuing an ambitious plan to become a $100 billion enterprise by 2030.

How Dangote and his daughters run the $100 billion industrial empire. Credit: Dangote Group

Source: UGC

The conglomerate's leadership underwent significant changes in February 2026 when Dangote appointed his three daughters to expanded executive positions, giving them responsibility for major commercial operations and international activities, BusinessDay reports.

Here are ten prominent executives running different parts of the Dangote conglomerate, including the founder.

1. Aliko Dangote: Group President and CEO

Aliko Dangote remains the founder, president and chief executive of Dangote Group.

He began his business career in 1978, trading rice, sugar and cement before expanding into manufacturing.

Today, he oversees the conglomerate's overall strategy, major investments and international expansion.

His latest ambitions include expanding the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2029 through a proposed $14.3 billion investment.

Dangote Industries Limited

2. Olakunle Alake: Group Vice President

Olakunle Alake oversees Dangote Industries' businesses outside the oil and gas division.

Since joining the conglomerate in 1990, he has held several senior positions, including chief operating officer and group managing director.

His responsibilities span established manufacturing businesses, providing management continuity as Dangote expands into new industries.

Dangote Industries Limited

3. Devakumar Edwin: Vice president, oil and gas

Devakumar Edwin oversees the group's refinery, fertiliser, petrochemical and upstream petroleum businesses.

The Indian-born engineer joined Dangote in 1992 and previously served as managing director of Obajana Cement and group managing director of Dangote Cement.

His experience in industrial project development places him at the centre of the conglomerate's energy expansion.

Dangote Refinery

4. Mariya Dangote: Executive director, cement and foods

Mariya Dangote leads commercial operations across the group's cement and food businesses.

She previously worked in group strategy and risk management and held operational responsibilities at Dangote Sugar.

Her February 2026 appointment expanded her role across two major divisions of her father's conglomerate. She also serves on the boards of Dangote Cement and Dangote Sugar.

5. Fatima Dangote: Executive director, oil and gas

Fatima Dangote oversees commercial operations across the group's energy businesses, including the refinery, fertiliser and upstream petroleum operations.

She previously served as executive director, commercial, at NASCON Allied Industries.

Her responsibilities also include branding, corporate communications, strategic procurement and administration, placing her in a central commercial role as the energy business expands.

Dangote Industries Limited

6. Halima Dangote: Executive director, international operations

Halima Dangote oversees the Dangote Family Office and the conglomerate's international offices in Dubai and London.

She previously served as an executive director at Dangote Flour Mills, where she participated in the company's turnaround and subsequent sale.

Her expanded responsibilities reflect the conglomerate's growing international activities and efforts to strengthen family-office governance.

7. David Bird: CEO, Dangote Petroleum Refinery

David Bird manages the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, one of Africa's largest industrial investments.

The former Shell executive previously headed OQ8, a major refinery in Oman.

He is responsible for refinery operations, production performance and expansion.

In September 2026, Bird outlined plans to double the refinery's processing capacity to 1.4 million barrels daily by 202, according to a Nairmetrics report.

8. Arvind Pathak: CEO, Dangote Cement

Arvind Pathak is group managing director and chief executive of Dangote Cement.

He oversees cement production, distribution and commercial performance across the company's African operations.

His responsibilities include managing manufacturing costs, expanding market access and coordinating operations across the company's Nigerian and other African businesses.

Welcome to Dangote Cement Plc

9. Thabo Mabe: CEO, Dangote Sugar

Thabo Mabe heads Dangote Sugar Refinery.

He joined the conglomerate in 2014 as managing director of Dangote Flour Mills and subsequently managed Dangote Rice and NASCON Allied Industries.

His current responsibilities include sugar refining and the company's backwards-integration programme, aimed at increasing domestic sugar production and reducing dependence on imported raw materials.

Welcome to Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc

10. Abdu Dantata: Executive director, logistics and distribution

Meet the people behind the Dangote %100 billion conglomerate. Credit: Dangote Group

Source: UGC

Abdu Dantata oversees logistics and distribution across the conglomerate.

A longstanding executive, he previously served as executive director of sales and marketing.

He coordinates the distribution and marketing of products manufactured or imported by the group, helping connect its industrial operations with customers across Nigeria.

Dangote Industries Limited

Together, these executives illustrate Dangote Group's evolving management structure, combining the founder's strategic leadership with professional management and expanded responsibilities for the next generation.

Dangote announces 3 new multi-billion-dollar firms

Legit.ng earlier reported that Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is preparing another major expansion of his business empire, with plans spanning electricity, petroleum pipelines and shipping.

The new ventures come after the Nigerian billionaire previously exited or shut down businesses in sectors including textiles, flour, banking, telecommunications, aviation and tomato processing.

Source: Legit.ng