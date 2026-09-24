Finland has published an official list of mismatch priority occupations, identifying roles where employers face serious difficulty recruiting suitable candidates

The list covers five broad occupational areas flagged as being in short supply across the Finnish labour market

The assessment was conducted to track labour market trends over a three-to-four-year window, capturing both current and emerging shortages

Finland has released an official assessment identifying five occupational areas where demand for workers significantly outpaces supply, signalling growing pressure on key sectors of the country's labour market.

The list, which is based on a review of labour market trends spanning three to four years, was compiled to identify what are described as mismatch priority occupations — roles where employers routinely struggle to find suitable candidates.

Finland names five occupations facing labour shortages in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to the federal government:

"The occupations presented are not given any rank."

Finland's 5 shortage occupations

The occupations facing the most acute shortages in Finland are:

1. Medical practitioners and other health professionals

2. Social work and counselling professionals

3. Social and health care (nursing) professionals

4. Teaching professionals

5. Business and administration occupations

The health and social care sectors account for three of the five categories on the list, reflecting sustained recruitment challenges that have been building across Finland's welfare system. The inclusion of teaching professionals and business and administration roles points to pressures beyond the health sector, suggesting the shortage is broad-based rather than confined to a single industry.

Finland: What shortage occupation means

A shortage occupation, as defined in the assessment, is a role where the available pool of workers falls short of employer needs, making it consistently difficult to fill vacancies with qualified candidates. Finland's list is part of a wider European effort coordinated by Cedefop, the EU agency for vocational education and training, to monitor labour market imbalances across member states.

The findings are intended to inform workforce planning, training priorities, and potentially immigration policy, as countries with identified shortages often look beyond their borders to attract skilled workers in the affected fields.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that a Nigerian family celebrated relocating to another continent after spending years in Finland.

Germany announces occupations for EU Blue Card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany listed its 11 shortage occupations eligible for the EU Blue Card under a lower salary threshold. The roles cover key sectors including healthcare, education, technology, construction management and STEM.

For skilled Nigerians and other non-EU workers, the reduced annual salary requirement of €45,934.20 could open a clearer route to live and work in Germany. The permit also offers family reunification benefits and a faster path to permanent residency, making it a major opportunity for professionals seeking to relocate.

Source: Legit.ng