South Korea Announces Stay Period for 8 African Countries Whose Citizens Can Visit with ETA
- South Korea has published an official list of eight African countries whose citizens can enter using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)
- The allowed periods of stay for eligible African countries range from 30 days to over a month depending on the nation
- Botswana received the longest permitted stay, while several other African nations were granted lesser days
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
South Korea has released an official list of African countries whose nationals qualify for its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, along with the permitted duration of stay for each country.
The information outlined the eligibility requirements and allowed stay periods for travellers seeking to enter South Korea without a traditional visa.
African countries on South Korea's ETA list
Eight African nations made the list. Below are the breakdown of the eligible African countries and their stay period (in days):
1. Botswana: Allowed period of stay; 90 days
2. Eswatini: Allowed period of stay; 30 days
3. Lesotho: Allowed period of stay; 60 days
4. Mauritius: Allowed period of stay; 30 days
5. Morocco: Allowed period of stay; 90 days
6. Seychelles: Allowed period of stay; 30 days
7. South Africa: Allowed period of stay; 30 days
8. Tunisia: Allowed period of stay; 30 days
South Korea: What ETA means for Africans
The K-ETA system allows eligible nationals to apply electronically for permission to travel to South Korea, removing the need to visit a consulate or embassy to obtain a visa before departure. This represents a more accessible route to South Korea for citizens of the listed countries.
The majority of African nations are not on the eligibility list, meaning travellers from countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Ethiopia must still apply through conventional visa channels at South Korean diplomatic missions.
The development is notable given the growing interest among African travellers in visiting East Asian destinations and South Korea's rising profile as a travel destination driven in part by the global popularity of its music, film, and food culture.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that South Korea announced the waiting time of 42 countries that are eligible for smart entry gate access.
Germany mentions people requiring airport transit visa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany announced its airport transit visa rules for citizens of nine African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana and Ethiopia. The affected travellers must obtain a Category A visa before stopping over at a German airport.
Only five German airports have an International Transit Area where eligible passengers can remain without entering the Schengen area. A missed visa requirement could disrupt a journey before the traveller even reaches the final destination.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng