South Korea has published an official list of eight African countries whose citizens can enter using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)

The allowed periods of stay for eligible African countries range from 30 days to over a month depending on the nation

Botswana received the longest permitted stay, while several other African nations were granted lesser days

South Korea has released an official list of African countries whose nationals qualify for its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, along with the permitted duration of stay for each country.

The information outlined the eligibility requirements and allowed stay periods for travellers seeking to enter South Korea without a traditional visa.

South Korea mentions a stay period for ETA-eligible African countries. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

African countries on South Korea's ETA list

Eight African nations made the list. Below are the breakdown of the eligible African countries and their stay period (in days):

1. Botswana: Allowed period of stay; 90 days

2. Eswatini: Allowed period of stay; 30 days

3. Lesotho: Allowed period of stay; 60 days

4. Mauritius: Allowed period of stay; 30 days

5. Morocco: Allowed period of stay; 90 days

6. Seychelles: Allowed period of stay; 30 days

7. South Africa: Allowed period of stay; 30 days

8. Tunisia: Allowed period of stay; 30 days

South Korea: What ETA means for Africans

The K-ETA system allows eligible nationals to apply electronically for permission to travel to South Korea, removing the need to visit a consulate or embassy to obtain a visa before departure. This represents a more accessible route to South Korea for citizens of the listed countries.

The majority of African nations are not on the eligibility list, meaning travellers from countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Ethiopia must still apply through conventional visa channels at South Korean diplomatic missions.

The development is notable given the growing interest among African travellers in visiting East Asian destinations and South Korea's rising profile as a travel destination driven in part by the global popularity of its music, film, and food culture.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that South Korea announced the waiting time of 42 countries that are eligible for smart entry gate access.

Germany mentions people requiring airport transit visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany announced its airport transit visa rules for citizens of nine African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana and Ethiopia. The affected travellers must obtain a Category A visa before stopping over at a German airport.

Only five German airports have an International Transit Area where eligible passengers can remain without entering the Schengen area. A missed visa requirement could disrupt a journey before the traveller even reaches the final destination.

Source: Legit.ng