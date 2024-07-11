"My Dispatch Rider Fell in Love": Nigerian Lady Releases Unexpected WhatsApp Messages She Got
- A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to showcase what her dispatch rider sent her on WhatsApp
- Amused by the dispatch rider's unexpected messages, she remarked that he unlocked his inner Shakespeare
- While some people laughed at the dispatch rider's audacious move, others took sides with him, saying the lady would have considered it if he was well-to-do
A Nigerian lady, @lilystouch54, has shared the unwarranted messages her dispatch rider sent her on WhatsApp.
@lilystouch54, who sells tools for content creation, marvelled at her dispatch rider's audacity and use of words.
"My dispatch rider fell in love and unlocked his inner Shakespeare," she wrote on TikTok.
In the WhatsApp chat @lilystouch54 released, the dispatch rider praised her physical beauty and confessed his feelings for her.
He said he loved her right from when he saw her and also loved her when they spoke. She quickly reprimanded him.
See the chats in her TikTok post below:
Mixed reactions trailed the dispatch rider's action
Tee said:
"All this na cos him no get money, chai money yab man."
pj said:
"Why all women in comment section keep insult the man. he's just trying to be a man and not coward so you all need to give some respect."
Ɓ!Ğ PĄPĪ said:
"If na rich man now, you for tolerate the silly talks."
TUNDEX Global multiservices said:
"See person wey suppose serious about him life come Dey toast him boss o .. nah where some people Dey do very big mistake be that."
Lasgidifather said:
"I’m a dispatch rider, if I ask you out you won’t accept?"
Maester said:
"You see those lines after "Thanks. How is the family. Goodnight"?
"That's pure weyrey love."
Omo Arowolo said:
"Wetin dispatcher eyes dey see Omo you go see fine girls so tey you will be forced to talk to them ."
Legit.ng reported that a lady had shed tears as a dispatch rider finished the food he was sent to deliver to her.
Lady gets surprising text from her dispatch rider
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared the surprising text she got from her dispatch rider after she vomited in his presence.
He had gone to deliver some items to a female customer when he witnessed her throwing up several times.
Bothered by her action, he later sent a heartfelt message to the lady inquiring about her health and urging her to seek medical attention. The female customer with the handle @fancy_temi on X shared a screenshot of the message and expressed joy over his concern.
