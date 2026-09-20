A final-year student at TASUED set up a small toast and sandwich stand outside a shop called Able God Stores, capturing attention online

The outdoor roadside stall, filmed from a fixed camera, showed the young entrepreneur serving customers from a glass-enclosed table

The TikTok video went viral amid conversations about youth unemployment and student entrepreneurship in Nigeria

A final-year student at Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) has caught the attention of thousands online after a TikTok video showed her running a small toast and sandwich business from a table set up along a dirt roadside.

The clip, posted on 17 September 2026 under the handle [@mareemah_] was captioned: "POV: You're watching a final-year student build her little business from a table 🥹🥪." Shot from a fixed outdoor camera in front of a shop bearing the name "Able God Stores," it shows the student setting up and running her glass-enclosed toast stand while serving customers one by one.

The lady says that being a student has helped her business. Photo source: @mareemah

Source: TikTok

How a Student Turned a Table Into a Business

What makes the story resonate is not just the hustle itself but the setting. Rather than waiting for employment after graduation, the student (@mareemah_) chose to start small and start now, operating within her university community, where she says both students and lecturers have become loyal customers.

In a comment responding to a viewer who questioned whether "school is a scam," the creator offered a candid reflection on what campus life had given her beyond a degree. "School is definitely not a scam," she wrote.

"Being a student has connected me to people who have not only bought my toast but have also believed in the person behind the business. It has also given me access to a community I don't think I would have gotten anywhere else. The support I get from students and lecturers is something I may never have experienced the same way in a random market. I'm genuinely grateful for every single person who has supported this little dream of mine," she added.

The video spread quickly at a time when youth unemployment in Nigeria remains a pressing concern, and many young people are turning to small-scale trade and self-employment rather than waiting for formal job opportunities.

Watch the TASUED student running her toast stand in the video that sparked the conversation:

Nigerians React to the TASUED Toast Vendor

The video drew a wave of encouragement and personal stories from viewers across the country.

@O.G ESSENCE said:

"The opportunity you get, in Nigeria. you can't get this opportunity abroad. hold what you have strong. more growth."

@Cutelindywaves said:

"School is not a scam at all…… the difference is clear ….. right packaging same location…. Keep moving sis. You will go far."

@OJ Daniel said:

"This is the kind of business I will like to invest in. Why because the owner is ready to put in the work. Sister, continue the good work, better days are coming."

@De_Tomos said:

"This is a company nothing little about this."

Another student entrepreneur

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @damivicx1, celebrated her graduation from Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, after emerging as the best in her department.

The scholar shared her academic journey on TikTok, revealing how she balanced leadership roles and entrepreneurship with her studies.

Source: Legit.ng