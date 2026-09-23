NMDPRA has detected cases of under-dispensing of petrol and other petroleum products at filling stations across Nigeria

The regulator ordered station operators to calibrate and verify their pumps, warning that serious or repeated violations could lead to sanctions

NMDPRA also directed major petroleum marketers’ groups to inform their members and ensure compliance with the directive

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has uncovered cases of petroleum retailers allegedly giving customers less fuel than they paid for, warning that affected stations could lose their operating licences.

The regulator described the practice, known as under-dispensing, as a serious violation of consumers’ rights and said it would step up inspections and enforcement nationwide.

NMDPRA Discovers Filling Stations Serving Nigerians Less Fuel for their Money, Threatens Sanctions

Source: UGC

NMDPRA issued the warning in a statement on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, directing all petrol station operators to immediately check and calibrate their dispensing equipment, The Cable reported.

NMDPRA orders petrol stations to check pumps

According to the authority, retail outlet operators must immediately calibrate and verify their fuel dispensers and totalizers to ensure accurate measurement.

NMDPRA said the directive was necessary to protect consumers and ensure that motorists receive the exact quantity of petroleum products they pay for.

The regulator warned that under-dispensing undermines consumer confidence and would not be tolerated across the downstream petroleum sector.

Fuel stations face sanctions over under-dispensing

NMDPRA said it had intensified inspections and enforcement operations across the country to identify outlets that fail to comply with dispensing standards.

Petrol stations found to be under-dispensing, using poorly calibrated equipment or engaging in practices that compromise measurement accuracy will be ordered to take immediate corrective action.

The authority warned that persistent or serious violations could attract sanctions, including the revocation of the affected outlet’s operating licence.

NMDPRA alerts marketers as fuel price debate continues

The regulator also directed major industry groups, including the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), to inform their members about the directive and support compliance.

NMDPRA Discovers Filling Stations Serving Nigerians Less Fuel for their Money, Threatens Sanctions

Source: UGC

NMDPRA said it remains committed to protecting consumers, improving transparency and maintaining the integrity of petroleum product transactions nationwide.

The warning comes days after the authority clarified on September 20 that it does not determine petrol prices or issue administrative price templates for petroleum products.

NMDPRA explains petrol price rise and fall

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the NMDPRA's head of public affairs identified several factors behind shifting petrol prices in Nigeria's deregulated market.

George Ene-Ita said crude oil sourcing, refinery timelines, imported cargoes, and transport costs all feed into pump prices.

NMDPRA said it is working with the FCCPC and other agencies to achieve price balance at the point of sale.

Source: Legit.ng