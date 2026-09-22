Australia Lists 3 Businesses Eligible For Priority Treatment At Border Under Trusted Trader Program
- The Australian Border Force named the 3 categories of businesses that qualify for the Australian Trusted Trader program
- The listed categories are the business types that can apply for accreditation under the program
- Eligible businesses must meet a set of specific criteria to qualify for the free accreditation program
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The Australian Border Force has outlined the three categories of businesses that qualify for priority treatment at the border under its Australian Trusted Trader (ATT) programme.
According to the programme's official page, the ATT is a partnership between the Australian government and businesses engaged in legitimate trade.
The three types of businesses eligible to apply are importers, exporters and service providers.
Who Qualifies for the ATT Programme
Beyond falling into one of the three business categories, applicants must also meet additional requirements.
A business must have been active in the international supply chain for at least two years, hold an Australian Business Number, and be financially solvent at the time of application.
The accreditation itself is free of charge for businesses that can demonstrate a secure supply chain and strong trade compliance standards.
How to Apply for Australian Trusted Trader Status
The accreditation process involves several steps.
Interested businesses must first register for an ImmiAccount, then complete an online application.
Following that, the Australian Border Force conducts a visit to the applicant's business premises before reviewing the full application.
Businesses that meet all requirements are then granted Trusted Trader status and immediately gain access to the programme's range of benefits.
The programme aims to reduce red tape for accredited traders at the border, improve certainty in export markets, and speed up the movement of cargo into and out of Australia.
Australia speaks about support letter
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs requires citizens of 11 specific countries to submit a government-issued letter of support before obtaining a Work and Holiday visa (subclass 462).
The 11 nationalities include citizens from Ecuador, Greece, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Peru, Poland, San Marino, Slovenia, Thailand, and Türkiye.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.