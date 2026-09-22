The Australian Border Force named the 3 categories of businesses that qualify for the Australian Trusted Trader program

The listed categories are the business types that can apply for accreditation under the program

Eligible businesses must meet a set of specific criteria to qualify for the free accreditation program

The Australian Border Force has outlined the three categories of businesses that qualify for priority treatment at the border under its Australian Trusted Trader (ATT) programme.

According to the programme's official page, the ATT is a partnership between the Australian government and businesses engaged in legitimate trade.

Australia posts business types that qualify for faster border processing under Trusted Trader initiative. Photo credit: The Guardian, Hampshire Flag.

Source: UGC

The three types of businesses eligible to apply are importers, exporters and service providers.

Who Qualifies for the ATT Programme

Beyond falling into one of the three business categories, applicants must also meet additional requirements.

A business must have been active in the international supply chain for at least two years, hold an Australian Business Number, and be financially solvent at the time of application.

The accreditation itself is free of charge for businesses that can demonstrate a secure supply chain and strong trade compliance standards.

How to Apply for Australian Trusted Trader Status

The accreditation process involves several steps.

Interested businesses must first register for an ImmiAccount, then complete an online application.

Following that, the Australian Border Force conducts a visit to the applicant's business premises before reviewing the full application.

Businesses that meet all requirements are then granted Trusted Trader status and immediately gain access to the programme's range of benefits.

The programme aims to reduce red tape for accredited traders at the border, improve certainty in export markets, and speed up the movement of cargo into and out of Australia.

Australia speaks about support letter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs requires citizens of 11 specific countries to submit a government-issued letter of support before obtaining a Work and Holiday visa (subclass 462).

The 11 nationalities include citizens from Ecuador, Greece, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Peru, Poland, San Marino, Slovenia, Thailand, and Türkiye.

Source: Legit.ng