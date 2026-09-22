Germany has outlined the number of days international students from outside the EU are allowed to work each year

The rules differ depending on whether students are from third countries or EU/EEA member states, with separate limits applying during semester breaks

Germany also specifies how a student job can serve as proof of financial support when renewing a residence title

Germany has published clear guidelines on how much international students are permitted to work while studying in the country, offering a structured pathway for those who want to earn an income alongside their degree.

According to the official rules, students arriving from outside the European Union, known as third-country nationals, are allowed to work a maximum of 140 full days or 280 half-days in any given year without needing approval from the Federal Employment Agency. A shift of four hours or fewer qualifies as a half-day under this framework.

Germany lists rules for international student who want to work, sets limit. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Germany international students: How work limit works

There is an alternative arrangement that applies equally to students from third countries and those from EU, EEA member states, or Switzerland. Rather than counting days, these students may work up to 20 hours per week during the lecture period, which mirrors the same allowance extended to German students.

Once the semester break begins, all restrictions on working hours are lifted entirely, giving students more flexibility to earn during off-peak academic periods.

It is also worth noting that student auxiliary tasks, such as academic work carried out at universities, research institutes, or libraries, fall outside these restrictions altogether.

Germany: Using Student Job to Prove Financial Support

Beyond earning extra income, a student job in Germany can play a practical role in a student's legal status. International students are required to demonstrate sufficient financial means whenever they apply to renew their residence title. Under the 2026 guidelines, a student who works as an assistant at a German company during their studies can potentially act as their own financial guarantor.

To qualify, the student must show access to at least €992 per month from their secondary income. Notably, this employment does not need to be open-ended or on a permanent contract. However, the guidelines advise that students check with their local foreigners authority first, since eligibility can vary depending on individual circumstances.

The rules offer a practical framework for Nigerian students and other Africans pursuing degrees in Germany, particularly those navigating the financial pressures of studying abroad.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng