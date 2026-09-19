US Announces 55 Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for E-1 Treaty Trader Visa
- The United States government published an official list of 55 countries whose nationals qualify for E-1 nonimmigrant visas based on treaty agreements
- Several nations, including Sweden, Switzerland, and Thailand, appear on the eligible E-1 countries list
- Citizens from qualifying countries can apply for the Treaty Investor visa to conduct substantial trade or invest capital in a US enterprise
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The United States government has published an official list of 55 countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for E-category nonimmigrant visas, which cover Treaty Traders, Treaty Investors, and Australians in Specialty Occupations.
The visa categories allow eligible nationals to enter the United States temporarily for the purpose of conducting significant trade, investing substantial capital in a US business, or, in the case of Australian nationals, working in a specialty occupation. Eligibility is determined by whether a country has an active treaty of commerce and navigation with the United States or has been recognised as a treaty country through legislation.
What the E-1, E-2, E-3 Visas Cover
According to the US Department of State, the E-1 Treaty Trader visa applies to nationals engaged in substantial trade between their home country and the United States. The E-2 Treaty Investor visa is available to individuals who have committed or are actively in the process of committing a substantial amount of capital to a US enterprise. The E-3 category is reserved exclusively for Australian nationals employed in specialty occupations.
All three are nonimmigrant visas, meaning they are intended for temporary stays rather than permanent residence.
Full list of E-1 eligible countries
The complete list of countries whose nationals qualify for E-1 Treaty Trader visa includes:
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bolivia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brunei
- Canada
- Chile
- China (Taiwan)
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Ethiopia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Honduras
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Jordan
- Korea (South)
- Kosovo
- Latvia
- Liberia
- Luxembourg
- Macedonia
- Mexico
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Paraguay
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Serbia
- Singapore
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Suriname
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Thailand
- Togo
- Turkey
- United Kingdom
- Yugoslavia
Citizens of African countries not featured on the list, such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, are not eligible for these specific visa categories and must explore other visa routes for entry into the United States.
In a similar story, Legit.ng published that the US announced 23 countries whose citizens are allowed faster immigration clearance at the US airports.
US: African countries qualified for E-2 visa
Meanwhile Legit.ng previously reported that the US listed 10 African countries whose citizens qualify for US E-1 and E-2 visas. The visas cover treaty-based trading and investment opportunities in the United States.
Major African economies, including Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and Kenya, are not on the list. While Liberia’s treaty dates back to 1939, citizens of countries without qualifying treaties cannot apply for the E-2 investor visa through this route.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng