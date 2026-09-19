The United States government published an official list of 55 countries whose nationals qualify for E-1 nonimmigrant visas based on treaty agreements

Several nations, including Sweden, Switzerland, and Thailand, appear on the eligible E-1 countries list

Citizens from qualifying countries can apply for the Treaty Investor visa to conduct substantial trade or invest capital in a US enterprise

The United States government has published an official list of 55 countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for E-category nonimmigrant visas, which cover Treaty Traders, Treaty Investors, and Australians in Specialty Occupations.

The visa categories allow eligible nationals to enter the United States temporarily for the purpose of conducting significant trade, investing substantial capital in a US business, or, in the case of Australian nationals, working in a specialty occupation. Eligibility is determined by whether a country has an active treaty of commerce and navigation with the United States or has been recognised as a treaty country through legislation.

US announces the countries qualified for E-1 visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What the E-1, E-2, E-3 Visas Cover

According to the US Department of State, the E-1 Treaty Trader visa applies to nationals engaged in substantial trade between their home country and the United States. The E-2 Treaty Investor visa is available to individuals who have committed or are actively in the process of committing a substantial amount of capital to a US enterprise. The E-3 category is reserved exclusively for Australian nationals employed in specialty occupations.

All three are nonimmigrant visas, meaning they are intended for temporary stays rather than permanent residence.

Full list of E-1 eligible countries

The complete list of countries whose nationals qualify for E-1 Treaty Trader visa includes:

Argentina Australia Austria Belgium Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Canada Chile China (Taiwan) Colombia Costa Rica Croatia Denmark Estonia Ethiopia Finland France Germany Greece Honduras Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Korea (South) Kosovo Latvia Liberia Luxembourg Macedonia Mexico Montenegro Netherlands New Zealand Norway Oman Pakistan Paraguay Philippines Poland Portugal Serbia Singapore Slovenia Spain Suriname Sweden Switzerland Thailand Togo Turkey United Kingdom Yugoslavia

Citizens of African countries not featured on the list, such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, are not eligible for these specific visa categories and must explore other visa routes for entry into the United States.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that the US announced 23 countries whose citizens are allowed faster immigration clearance at the US airports.

US: African countries qualified for E-2 visa

Meanwhile Legit.ng previously reported that the US listed 10 African countries whose citizens qualify for US E-1 and E-2 visas. The visas cover treaty-based trading and investment opportunities in the United States.

Major African economies, including Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and Kenya, are not on the list. While Liberia’s treaty dates back to 1939, citizens of countries without qualifying treaties cannot apply for the E-2 investor visa through this route.

Source: Legit.ng