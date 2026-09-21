Kelechi Iheanacho netted two goals to help Bursaspor beat Batman Petrolspor 2-1 and move to the top of the Turkish second division

The Nigerian striker now has 11 league goals and two assists in eight matches for Bursaspor, according to Transfermarkt data

Bursaspor fans serenaded Iheanacho by chanting his name on the flight back to Bursa, with the moment going viral on X

Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice to power Bursaspor to a 2-1 victory over Batman Petrolspor, a result that sent the Turkish second-division club to the top of the table and put them firmly on course for promotion to the Super League.

The brace took Iheanacho's league tally to 11 goals for the season, with Transfermarkt recording a further two assists across eight appearances for the club since his arrival.

Kelechi Iheanacho has been in fine from since moving to Turkey. Photo by Ross Parker.

Source: Getty Images

The figures mark him out as one of the most productive forwards in Turkey's second tier this campaign.

Bursaspor fans serenade Iheanacho

The striker's impact on the club extended well beyond the pitch after the Batman Petrolspor match. A video circulating on X by BH Spor showed Bursaspor supporters chanting Iheanacho's name on the flight back to Bursa.

The moment captured widespread attention on social media and highlighted just how much the fans have taken to the former Leicester City man.

The footage underlined the bond that has developed between Iheanacho and the Bursaspor faithful in a relatively short space of time, with his goal-scoring form giving the club genuine hope of returning to the top flight of Turkish football.

Iheanacho will now step away from club duties to join the Super Eagles. He has been named in Nigeria's squad for an international friendly against Russia, scheduled for October 6.

The call-up reflects his strong form at club level, and his performances for Bursaspor will have given the Super Eagles coaching staff confidence ahead of the fixture.

Iheanacho’s salary at Bursaspor

Legit.ng previously reported Kelechi Iheanacho’s salary at Bursaspor after joining the Turkish club after Celtic failed to offer him a deal.

The Super Eagles forward earned a modest wage, but is big considering the club is in the second division of Turkish football leagues.

Source: Legit.ng