A Nigerian man has shared a photo on Facebook showcasing a house which he claimed was built with mud

While sharing the photo, he opined that it was the cheaper way to build a house following the hike in the price of cement

Social media users reacted massively to the post with many supporting his stance and others disagreeing with him

A trending photo of a house which was reportedly built with mud has sparked reactions on social media.

A Nigerian man, Jack Obinyan, who shared the post on Facebook claimed that the building was made with mud at an affordable cost.

Nigerian man displays mud house Photo credit: Anadolu/ Getty Images, Jack Obinyan/ Facebook. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Facebook

Man displays mud house under construction

Jack advised that due to the increase in the price of fuel, Nigerians should start building houses with mud again.

He wrote:

“Mud house under construction.Very affordable. Time to go back to our old ways since Dangote and Co. have made cement the price of gold.“

Reactions trail photo of mud house

Netizens have taken to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions about the house. Months ago, a lady had also built a fine house with mud.

Kunny Okereke said:

“The problem is that we are not innovating, there must be a way of upgrading our traditional building materials so we have options.”

Issu Dauda reacted:

"Only that we won't do skyscrapers again. abi she mud fit do decking?"

Omoye John Sewede said:

“When I said APC took Nigeria 36yrs backwards most people see it as exaggerating no sir! This is the reality.”

Emmanuel Ochum said:

Ike C Anyene said:

“Ingenuity of Jagaban to cowries. We will soon go back.”

Emmanuel Ochum reacted:

Onag Hilary said:

"In Congo they use mud to construct even 2 storeys building and they stand very strong and beautiful. You can't even notice it after the finishing."

Dennis Osaretin said:

“Trust Nigerians they will soon increase the cost of mud.”

Onah Hillary Chijioke said:

Kunny Okereke said:

Man builds mudhouse with N1.3 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a short video showing a newly-built mud house has received over 720k views on TikTok alone.

What made the video more interesting is that Lawrance did not use bricks for the house. Instead of bricks, he made use of mud and sticks, which were later plastered with cement.

Source: Legit.ng