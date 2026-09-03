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Switzerland Releases Names of 31 Countries Whose Citizens Don't Need a Permit to Work in the Country
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Switzerland Releases Names of 31 Countries Whose Citizens Don't Need a Permit to Work in the Country

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • Switzerland published a list of countries whose citizens are free to enter and work in the country without needing a permit
  • The Swiss government cited freedom of movement as the basis for granting work access to citizens of EU and EFTA member states
  • The list covers 31 nations, ranging from large economies like Germany and France to smaller states like Malta and Liechtenstein

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Switzerland has released the names of 31 countries whose citizens are permitted to work within its borders without first obtaining a work permit.

The Swiss government bases this arrangement on freedom of movement agreements that apply to citizens of EU and EFTA member states. According to information published on the official Swiss government website, citizens of these countries enjoy a straightforward path to working in Switzerland under specific conditions.

Switzerland names of 31 countries whose citizens don't need a permit
Switzerland announces countries whose citizens can work without a permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/YURI CORTEZ/Sean Gallup
Source: Getty Images

Switzerland: Countries that qualify for permit-free work

The official government statement reads:

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"Thanks to freedom of movement, citizens of EU/EFTA member states can enter, live and work in Switzerland. You do not need a residence permit if you work for an employer in Switzerland for up to 3 months, or if you provide a service in Switzerland for a maximum of 90 days per calendar year."

Read also

Netherlands lists 30 countries whose citizens can work in the country without applying for a permit

The 31 countries whose citizens fall under this arrangement are:

1. Austria

2. Belgium

3. Bulgaria

4. Croatia

5. Cyprus

6. Czechia

7. Denmark

8. Estonia

9. Finland

10. France

11. Germany

12. Greece

13. Hungary

14. Iceland

15. Ireland

16. Italy

17. Latvia

18. Liechtenstein

19. Lithuania

20. Luxembourg

21. Malta

22. Netherlands

23. Norway

24. Poland

25. Portugal

26. Romania

27. Slovakia

28. Slovenia

29. Spain

30. Sweden

31. Denmark

What the permit exemption actually covers

The exemption is not unlimited. Swiss rules draw a clear line between short-term work and longer stays. Citizens who work for a Swiss employer for up to three months, or who provide a service in Switzerland for a maximum of 90 days within a calendar year, are covered by the exemption and do not need to apply for a residence permit.

Read also

Iceland names 31 countries whose citizens are allowed to work in the country without a permit

Those who intend to stay beyond these thresholds, or who fall outside the EU/EFTA framework, are subject to the standard Swiss immigration and work permit process.

For citizens of countries not on the list, including most African and Asian nations, obtaining legal permission to work in Switzerland remains a separate and more involved procedure governed by Swiss immigration law.

Germany names countries with visa-free access

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany confirmed that citizens of 31 countries can live and work in the country without obtaining a visa or residence permit.

The list includes all 27 EU member states, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Iceland.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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