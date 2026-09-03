Switzerland Releases Names of 31 Countries Whose Citizens Don't Need a Permit to Work in the Country
- Switzerland published a list of countries whose citizens are free to enter and work in the country without needing a permit
- The Swiss government cited freedom of movement as the basis for granting work access to citizens of EU and EFTA member states
- The list covers 31 nations, ranging from large economies like Germany and France to smaller states like Malta and Liechtenstein
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Switzerland has released the names of 31 countries whose citizens are permitted to work within its borders without first obtaining a work permit.
The Swiss government bases this arrangement on freedom of movement agreements that apply to citizens of EU and EFTA member states. According to information published on the official Swiss government website, citizens of these countries enjoy a straightforward path to working in Switzerland under specific conditions.
Switzerland: Countries that qualify for permit-free work
The official government statement reads:
"Thanks to freedom of movement, citizens of EU/EFTA member states can enter, live and work in Switzerland. You do not need a residence permit if you work for an employer in Switzerland for up to 3 months, or if you provide a service in Switzerland for a maximum of 90 days per calendar year."
The 31 countries whose citizens fall under this arrangement are:
1. Austria
2. Belgium
3. Bulgaria
4. Croatia
5. Cyprus
6. Czechia
7. Denmark
8. Estonia
9. Finland
10. France
11. Germany
12. Greece
13. Hungary
14. Iceland
15. Ireland
16. Italy
17. Latvia
18. Liechtenstein
19. Lithuania
20. Luxembourg
21. Malta
22. Netherlands
23. Norway
24. Poland
25. Portugal
26. Romania
27. Slovakia
28. Slovenia
29. Spain
30. Sweden
31. Denmark
What the permit exemption actually covers
The exemption is not unlimited. Swiss rules draw a clear line between short-term work and longer stays. Citizens who work for a Swiss employer for up to three months, or who provide a service in Switzerland for a maximum of 90 days within a calendar year, are covered by the exemption and do not need to apply for a residence permit.
Those who intend to stay beyond these thresholds, or who fall outside the EU/EFTA framework, are subject to the standard Swiss immigration and work permit process.
For citizens of countries not on the list, including most African and Asian nations, obtaining legal permission to work in Switzerland remains a separate and more involved procedure governed by Swiss immigration law.
Germany names countries with visa-free access
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany confirmed that citizens of 31 countries can live and work in the country without obtaining a visa or residence permit.
The list includes all 27 EU member states, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Iceland.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng