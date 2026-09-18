The Government of Canada has stated that dual citizens can no longer board a flight to Canada using only a non-Canadian passport

Dual citizens whose home countries require them to use a locally issued passport must still present a valid Canadian passport to board their flight

A special exception exists for Canadian-American dual citizens, who face slightly different requirements when flying between the two countries

The Government of Canada has clarified the travel documents that dual citizens must carry when flying into the country, with the rules varying depending on which two nationalities a traveller holds.

According to the official guidance published on Canada.ca, dual Canadian citizens are no longer permitted to board a flight to Canada or transit through the country by air using only a non-Canadian passport.

Canada gives travel tips to dual citizens. Photo credit: Al Jazeera, Redjina Ph, Richard Goerg/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

A valid Canadian passport is required to check in for any Canada-bound flight. This applies even when a dual citizen's other country of nationality requires them to use that country's own passport to enter or exit, in that case, both passports must be carried.

What Canadian-American Dual Citizens Must Know

A specific provision applies to those holding both Canadian and American citizenship. To fly into Canada, Canadian-American dual citizens need either a valid US passport or a valid Canadian passport, alongside meeting the basic requirements for entry.

However, travelling with only a US passport means the traveller will need to carry additional identification proving Canadian citizenship, and may be directed through immigration screening upon arrival.

The Canadian government's guidance strongly advises that both passports be carried regardless, as presenting both documents confirms citizenship in each country and removes the need for immigration screening at either border.

Special Authorisation for Those Without a Canadian Passport

For dual citizens who find themselves without a valid Canadian passport and need to fly to Canada within ten days, a special authorisation option exists.

To qualify, the traveller must hold a valid passport from a visa-exempt country or territory and must not be a Canadian-American dual citizen.

They must also meet at least one of the following conditions: previously receiving a certificate of Canadian citizenship, having held a Canadian passport in the past, or having been granted Canadian citizenship after living in Canada as a permanent resident.

If approved, the authorisation is valid for four days from the selected travel date. Missing that window requires a fresh application.

Those who do not qualify for the special authorisation are advised to contact the nearest Government of Canada office abroad, as temporary or emergency travel documents are only issued under strict conditions and on a case-by-case basis.

Canada mentions 26 priority occupations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada's Rural Community Immigration Pilot released a full list of 26 priority occupations eligible for permanent residence in 2026.

The programme targets skilled workers in healthcare, construction, engineering, and technology who are willing to settle in rural areas.

Source: Legit.ng