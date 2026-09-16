The UAE announced specific conditions that artists and creatives must meet to qualify for its prestigious 10-year Golden Residency programme

Applicants are assessed under three distinct categories, each carrying its own set of requirements around awards, recognition, and professional experience

The Golden Residency allows holders and their families to live, work, study, and invest in the UAE without needing a sponsor

The United Arab Emirates has outlined the conditions under which artists and creatives can qualify for its Golden Residency, a long-term visa scheme administered by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

The Golden Residency grants successful applicants a 10-year renewable stay in the UAE, with no requirement for a local sponsor. Holders of the residency, along with their families, are permitted to live, work, study, and invest in the country under the full benefits of the programme.

UAE lists 4 conditions art creatives must meet to qualify for Golden Residency. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

UAE Golden Residency: Who qualifies as creative

Creatives seeking Golden Residency under the top-tier Creative Category must meet at least one of four conditions.

1. The applicant must have won a prestigious and internationally recognised award in their field.

2. They must have received a formal nomination for such an award.

3. They may qualify by holding a certificate of recognition from a reputable international organisation that acknowledges their outstanding creative contributions.

4. Occupants may also hold an honorary position within such an organisation in recognition of their work.

UAE Golden Residency: Distinguished and Professional Categories

For those who may not yet have reached international award level, the programme offers two additional pathways. The Distinguished Category is open to applicants who have received recognition or a nomination from a respected local or regional organisation, or who hold an honorary position within one.

The Distinguished Professional Category casts a wider net, targeting working creatives with a proven track record. Under this category, applicants must have at least five years of professional experience in intellectual or creative production. They must also have had their work published or distributed locally, regionally, or internationally within the past three years, and that work must have earned notable recognition from peers in their field.

Further requirements under this category include collaboration with well-known organisations, coverage or critical attention from media and specialist bodies, and active membership of a prestigious international arts organisation or association.

The conditions make clear that the UAE's Golden Residency is designed to attract talent at various stages of a creative career, from globally decorated artists to established professionals with strong regional footprints.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng