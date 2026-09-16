The UAE government outlined specific documentation that entrepreneurs must present before qualifying for a Golden Visa

Applicants are required to prove the value and innovation of their projects as part of the eligibility process

A letter from a recognised business incubator or relevant emirate authority is among the mandatory requirements

The United Arab Emirates has outlined the key documents that entrepreneurs must submit to be considered for a Golden Visa, setting clear expectations for applicants hoping to secure long-term residency through business and innovation.

The UAE government has specified three core documents that form the basis of an entrepreneurial Golden Visa application.

UAE reveals documents entrepreneurs need to submit to qualify for Golden Visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/JADE GAO

Source: Getty Images

Required documents for UAE Golden Visa entrepreneurs

Each requirement is designed to verify the credibility and value of the applicant's venture before any approval is granted.

The required documents are:

Proof of innovative or technical projects: Applicants must demonstrate that their venture is grounded in innovation or technical expertise, establishing that the project meets the UAE's standards for this visa category. Documents proving project value: Supporting paperwork that confirms the financial or commercial worth of the project is expected as part of the submission. Letter from a business incubator or relevant authority in the emirate: A formal endorsement from a recognised business incubator or an appropriate government authority within the applicant's emirate is mandatory to validate the business and its standing.

What entrepreneurs should know before applying

The three-document requirement reflects the UAE's broader effort to attract credible business talent to the country. Entrepreneurs who cannot produce all the necessary paperwork may find their applications stalled or rejected, making early preparation essential for anyone pursuing this residency route.

UAE announces 6 Golden Residency benefits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had listed six benefits attached to its Golden Residency programme, which offers eligible foreigners long-term residence without the need for a sponsor.

Golden Residency holders can also sponsor certain family members and domestic workers under the programme.

Source: Legit.ng