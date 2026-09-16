Nigeria's federal government launched the Accelerated Teacher Professionalisation Pathway to formalise the status of unqualified teachers already working in classrooms

The ATPP targets teachers with non-education degrees, HND, ND and OND holders, community instructors and volunteer educators across public and private settings

The initiative is tied to Pillar 6 of the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative under President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda

The Nigerian federal government has introduced the Accelerated Teacher Professionalisation Pathway (ATPP), a structured programme designed to help practising teachers who lack formal education qualifications become fully certified and licensed without leaving their classrooms.

The initiative falls under Pillar 6 of the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI), which focuses on Education Quality Assurance, and forms a core part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda for the country's education sector.

FG announces professional training for teachers without degrees Photo Credit: @NigEducation

Source: Twitter

According to the government, the ATPP is not a standard training course but a national professionalisation pathway built to raise teaching standards, strengthen teacher competence and improve learning outcomes for Nigerian children across the country.

"Teacher professionalisation is central to this transformation and a key component of Education Quality Assurance, Pillar 6 of our Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative," the government said. "We know that the quality of any education system depends on the quality of its teachers."

Who the ATPP targets

The pathway is open to four broad categories of educators currently working in Nigerian schools and learning settings.

These include teachers who hold non-education university degrees but are already serving in classrooms, as well as holders of Higher National Diplomas (HND), National Diplomas (ND) and Ordinary National Diplomas (OND) who are currently teaching. The programme also extends to non-professional teachers working in public, private, ECCDE, primary, secondary, TVET, non-formal and alternative education settings, and to community instructors and volunteer educators.

The government said the programme allows participants to gain professional qualifications while continuing to serve their schools and communities, removing the need to step away from teaching during the process.

Federal Government's position on the ATPP

Officials framed the launch as a direct response to the widespread presence of untrained teachers in Nigerian classrooms, describing the initiative as a move to safeguard children and bring consistency to standards nationwide.

"Through the Accelerated Teacher Professionalisation Pathway, we are providing a structured pathway for teachers already serving in our classrooms without formal professional education training to become qualified, certified and licensed, while continuing to serve their schools and communities," the government said.

The ATPP is one of several reforms being pursued under NESRI as the Tinubu administration pushes to overhaul Nigeria's education sector from curriculum delivery to teacher licensing and professional development.

See the announcement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng