@olahaskillz, a Lagos-based builder known for tiny spaces, shared a detailed cost breakdown of a shipping container duplex office project in Lekki

The two 40-foot containers were stacked and converted into a duplex office space, with costs covering everything from foundation to external cladding

The builder noted that the shipping containers themselves were supplied by the client and were not included in the N26.87 million total figure

A Lagos-based builder who goes by @olahaskillz on TikTok has sparked a wave of reactions online after breaking down exactly what it cost to convert two 40-foot shipping containers into a duplex office in Lekki.

The video, which has drawn significant attention across social media, takes viewers through each phase of the construction process and the corresponding naira amounts spent at every stage.

Nigerian man builds duplex office from two containers. Photo credit: @olahaskillz

Source: TikTok

Full Cost of container house turned duplex office

Sharing a video documentary of the house, the builder, who did a voice-over, said that the project began with foundation work and logistics to position the containers, which came to N650,000.

Building the staircase and walkway to access the upper level cost N3.18 million, while cutting through the containers for doors, windows, and structural connections added another N800,000.

Painting and anti-rust treatment came to N436,000. Roofing with aluminium sheets and rafters cost N1.1 million, and internal framing using aluminium stud and track, polystyrene insulation, and accessories totalled N5 million. Electrical roughing works, including wiring, conduits, and distribution boards, came to N1.2 million.

Drywalling, cement boards, ceiling pop, and other internal finishes cost N3.6 million. Windows and doors for the space came to N3.1 million, while interior flooring added N1.1 million. Electrical fittings cost N400,000, and the external cladding using cement boards brought the figure to N5.86 million. A final clean-up and detailing exercise by the team cost N150,000.

The full build came to N26.87 million. The builder was clear that this figure excludes the cost of the shipping containers themselves, which the client supplied independently.

Watch the full cost breakdown video of the container duplex below:

Netizens react to container house turned duplex

The video drew a range of responses, with some viewers questioning whether the price was worth it, while others raised practical concerns about living and working inside a metal structure.

@magic_shoe said:

"Madness of another level. How much is house 🏠?"

@Christine Wagner said:

"Big financial mistakes 😏😏."

@ceoivyfej said:

"Na the heat i just Dey think."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported on a man who turns containers into fine houses.

Man builds house with 11 containers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had built a fine house with 11 containers.

A netizen named MBM shared the pictures on the Tell It All Facebook group as he gushed over the beautiful abode.

He noted that the house is well equipped. The pictures showed an abode constructed by a really creative fellow. Containers were stacked on each other to form a storey building on a piece of land.

Source: Legit.ng