Nigerian passport holders can visit 11 destinations in 2026 using visa-on-arrival arrangements

Options span African, Asian and Middle Eastern countries, including Mauritius, Maldives, Cambodia and Madagascar

Travellers must verify changing requirements, including pre-registration, accommodation proof, return tickets and sufficient funds

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian passport holders planning international trips in 2026 have several destinations they can visit without going through the conventional process of obtaining a visa from an embassy before departure.

Among the available options are countries that operate visa-on-arrival (VoA) arrangements, allowing eligible travellers to obtain entry permission at an airport, land border or another approved port of entry.

Nigerians can now enter 11 countries with a visa on arrival. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

However, a visa on arrival does not necessarily mean travelling without preparations. Requirements differ significantly between destinations, and some countries may demand pre-registration, prior authorisation, proof of accommodation, return tickets or evidence of sufficient funds.

Entry policies can also change at short notice, making it important for travellers to verify requirements with immigration authorities and airlines before departure.

African countries offering visa on arrival to Nigerians

1. Burundi: Nigerian passport holders can obtain a visa on arrival in Burundi. Current passport information indicates that the arrangement permits stays of up to 30 days, subject to immigration requirements.

2. Comoros: The Indian Ocean island nation offers Nigerians visa-on-arrival access, with current passport information indicating a stay of up to 45 days.

3. Djibouti: Nigerian citizens have access to both electronic visa and visa-on-arrival arrangements. The visa-on-arrival option is currently listed as allowing stays of up to 90 days.

4. Madagascar: Madagascar also offers Nigerian travellers both eVisa and visa-on-arrival options. Current passport information lists stays of up to 90 days under the VoA arrangement.

5. Mauritius: Nigerians travelling to Mauritius can obtain a visa on arrival, with current information indicating a maximum stay of up to 14 days.

6. Mozambique: Mozambique is another African destination offering visa-on-arrival access to Nigerian passport holders. The arrangement currently allows stays of up to 30 days.

Asian and Middle Eastern destinations Nigerians can visit

7. Cambodia: Cambodia provides visa-on-arrival access to Nigerian passport holders and also operates an eVisa system. Travellers should verify eligible entry points and permitted length of stay before departure.

8. Iran: Nigerian citizens are listed among travellers eligible for visa-on-arrival access to Iran. However, eligibility conditions and entry procedures should be confirmed before booking a trip.

9. Lebanon: Lebanon offers visa-on-arrival access to Nigerians under certain conditions. Travellers may be required to provide a return ticket, accommodation information and proof that they can finance their stay.

10. Maldives: The Maldives offers Nigerians a visa on arrival, currently listed for stays of up to 30 days. Visitors must still satisfy immigration requirements, including providing appropriate travel and accommodation documents.

11. Timor-Leste: Nigerian passport holders can also obtain a visa on arrival in Timor-Leste, subject to the country's prevailing immigration requirements.

Nigerians advised to confirm visa requirements before travelling

Visa-on-arrival access can remove the need for a conventional embassy application, but it does not guarantee admission into a country.

Airlines may also require passengers to demonstrate that they meet their destination's immigration conditions before allowing them to board.

Top countries Nigerians can visit with a visa on arrival: 11 nations make the list. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: UGC

Nigerians planning trips to any of the 11 destinations should therefore confirm the latest rules with the destination country's immigration authority, embassy or airline before purchasing tickets, particularly because visa policies and entry requirements can change.

Australia allows citizens of 30 countries to work

Legit.ng earlier reported that Australia has released the full list of 30 countries whose nationals are eligible to apply for its First Work and Holiday visa (subclass 462), a pathway that allows young people to live, travel, and work in the country for an extended period.

The visa is available to applicants aged between 18 and 30 years old, inclusive. It is designed to support an extended holiday, with work permitted as a means of funding that stay rather than as the primary purpose of the visit.

Source: Legit.ng