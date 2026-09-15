New Zealand's immigration authority has outlined the steps that Talent Work visa holders must complete before and after arriving in the country

All travellers entering New Zealand are required to submit a New Zealand Traveller Declaration, with specific rules depending on whether they arrive by air or by sea

Visa holders should be aware that entry can be refused at the border under certain conditions, even after a visa has been granted

New Zealand's immigration authority has detailed the steps that holders of the Talent (Arts, Culture and Sports) Work Visa must take after getting the visa.

The government highlighted what they should expect from the moment their visa is approved to the point they enter the country.

New Zealand 3 key steps foreigners must follow after getting Talent Work visa. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

What happens after New Zealand Talent Work Visa?

1. Once the visa is granted, the holder has a three-month window to arrive in New Zealand. Missing this window could affect entry eligibility, so planning travel well within that period is advisable.

2. Before boarding, every traveller entering New Zealand must complete a New Zealand Traveller Declaration (NZTD). The form gathers information related to travel, customs, immigration, and biosecurity. The timing of when the declaration can be submitted depends on the mode of travel. Those arriving by air may fill it in from 24 hours before their journey begins, while those coming by sea can submit it from 24 hours before their vessel departs its last overseas port bound for New Zealand.

3. For visa holders who also hold a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA), there is an option within the declaration to indicate that they are applying for a visa on arrival. Travellers who are unable to complete the form online can request a paper version instead.

Why New Zealand Visa holder may be denied entry

Receiving a Talent Work Visa does not automatically guarantee entry into New Zealand. Immigration officials retain the authority to refuse entry permission under specific circumstances.

A traveller can be turned away if they no longer meet New Zealand's character requirements, if their circumstances have changed significantly since the visa was issued, or if they decline to provide biometric information such as a photograph, fingerprints, or an iris scan. New Zealand Customs and Biosecurity officials also independently verify that arriving travellers meet their own entry standards.

These requirements apply to all visa holders, regardless of nationality, and are enforced at the point of arrival. Talent Work Visa holders are encouraged to review the full list of entry conditions before travelling to avoid any issues at the border.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng