UK eGates: 7 Countries Whose Citizens Can Use Fast-Track Border Lanes on Arrival
- The UK government has confirmed which nationalities are eligible to use automatic eGates at border control on arrival
- Citizens from only 7 countries outside the EU and related nations qualify for the fast-track lanes, alongside EU travellers
- Travellers must meet specific conditions to use the eGates, including holding a biometric passport and valid digital immigration status
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The UK government has published details of which nationalities are permitted to use automatic eGates at border control, and the list of eligible countries outside Europe is limited to just seven.
According to the federal government, travellers arriving from outside the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, or Liechtenstein can bypass standard passport queues and use the UK's fast-track eGate lanes — but only if their passport is from a qualifying country.
Which countries are on UK eGate list
The seven non-European countries whose citizens can access the automatic eGates are:
- Australia
- Canada
- Japan
- New Zealand
- Singapore
- South Korea
- The United States.
No African country appears on the list.
Even for eligible travellers, entry through an eGate is not automatic. Passengers must be at least eight years old, hold a passport featuring a biometric chip symbol, and possess valid digital immigration status or a digital exemption record. Only those who meet all the stated criteria may use the self-service lanes.
What happens at UK border for everyone else
Travellers who do not qualify for the eGates are directed to standard border control, where their passport and any applicable visa are physically checked by an officer. They will also be asked to explain the purpose of their visit before being granted entry.
For the vast majority of African travellers, this means queueing at manned border desks remains the standard experience when arriving in the United Kingdom, as no African nation features among the countries cleared for eGate access.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published earlier that the UK government listed three categories of foreign students who can stay in the country for more than six months.
UK: Things eTA holders can do
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK government mentioned four things citizens of 82 countries can do in Britain with an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA). The permit allows eligible travellers to visit family, attend business meetings, study briefly, take part in approved creative work and transit through some UK airports.
For many travellers, the ETA offers a simpler route into the UK without applying for a traditional visa. But the permission comes with clear limits, and knowing what is allowed could prevent costly problems at the border.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng