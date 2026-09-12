The UK government has confirmed which nationalities are eligible to use automatic eGates at border control on arrival

Citizens from only 7 countries outside the EU and related nations qualify for the fast-track lanes, alongside EU travellers

Travellers must meet specific conditions to use the eGates, including holding a biometric passport and valid digital immigration status

The UK government has published details of which nationalities are permitted to use automatic eGates at border control, and the list of eligible countries outside Europe is limited to just seven.

According to the federal government, travellers arriving from outside the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, or Liechtenstein can bypass standard passport queues and use the UK's fast-track eGate lanes — but only if their passport is from a qualifying country.

The UK lists the countries that qualify for fast-track eGates on arrival. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Which countries are on UK eGate list

The seven non-European countries whose citizens can access the automatic eGates are:

Australia Canada Japan New Zealand Singapore South Korea The United States.

No African country appears on the list.

Even for eligible travellers, entry through an eGate is not automatic. Passengers must be at least eight years old, hold a passport featuring a biometric chip symbol, and possess valid digital immigration status or a digital exemption record. Only those who meet all the stated criteria may use the self-service lanes.

What happens at UK border for everyone else

Travellers who do not qualify for the eGates are directed to standard border control, where their passport and any applicable visa are physically checked by an officer. They will also be asked to explain the purpose of their visit before being granted entry.

For the vast majority of African travellers, this means queueing at manned border desks remains the standard experience when arriving in the United Kingdom, as no African nation features among the countries cleared for eGate access.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published earlier that the UK government listed three categories of foreign students who can stay in the country for more than six months.

UK: Things eTA holders can do

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK government mentioned four things citizens of 82 countries can do in Britain with an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA). The permit allows eligible travellers to visit family, attend business meetings, study briefly, take part in approved creative work and transit through some UK airports.

For many travellers, the ETA offers a simpler route into the UK without applying for a traditional visa. But the permission comes with clear limits, and knowing what is allowed could prevent costly problems at the border.

Source: Legit.ng