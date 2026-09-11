A Nigerian corps member filmed her CEO's over-the-top reaction when she walked back into the office after returning from NYSC orientation camp in Kano

The CEO greeted her with dramatic Pidgin remarks, joking that she smelled like Kano and playfully refusing to let her return to camp

The candid workplace video, shared on TikTok by @arike_priscilla, quickly gained attention for its warm and comedic boss-employee moment

A Nigerian corps member got one of the most memorable homecomings imaginable when she returned to her workplace after completing her National Youth Service Corps orientation camp in Kano.

Her amicable Chief Exectutive Officer made absolutely sure she knew she had been missed.

Video shows CEO's reaction as corps member returns from NYSC camp. Photo credit: @arike_priscilla/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The video, posted on TikTok by @arike_priscilla, captures the lighthearted scene inside what appears to be a corporate office.

Shot in a candid, handheld style, the clip documents her boss's exaggerated and clearly affectionate reaction to her arrival, with on-screen captions narrating each moment for viewers.

CEO's Hilarious Welcome Back

The captions tell the story with unmistakable humour. The CEO greeted her with a booming "Corper shun!!" before declaring "You dey smell like Kano" in classic Pidgin fashion. When the idea of sending her back to camp came up, his response was equally dramatic: "God forbid? Don't take me back."

The exchange captures something many Nigerians who have gone through the NYSC scheme will instantly recognise: the mix of pride, teasing, and genuine relief that comes when a valued colleague returns from three weeks of khaki, parades, and early morning drills in an unfamiliar state.

Kano, in particular, is known for its dry heat and distinctly different pace of life from the bustling southern cities where many corps members ordinarily live and work.

NYSC Camp Experience Resonates Online

The NYSC orientation programme, which typically runs for three weeks and takes place in camps across Nigeria, is a compulsory national service that all Nigerian graduates under a certain age must complete.

Being posted to a camp far from home is a shared experience that resonates deeply with millions of young Nigerians, making the video's humour immediately relatable.

What made this particular clip stand out, however, was not just the NYSC reference but the warmth behind the jokes.

The CEO's theatrical welcome spoke to a workplace relationship that clearly went beyond formal professionalism, and viewers picked up on that instantly.

See the post below:

Corps member gives first allowance to father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a NYSC corps member presented her entire first allowance of N77,000 to her father in appreciation after orientation camp.

Her father prayed for her, took N7,000 as 10 per cent, and returned the remaining N70,000 for her use.

Source: Legit.ng