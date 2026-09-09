Deborah, a First-Class Mathematics graduate, announced her pivot into artificial intelligence, data science, and machine learning on X

She shared a photo of her final result alongside a post introducing herself to the X community and signalling a bold new direction

Her post quickly gained attention online, with many users welcoming her and celebrating her academic achievement

Deborah, a Nigerian First-Class Mathematics graduate who goes by @OpeyemizelSimi on X, turned heads this week after publicly announcing that she was moving beyond her degree to explore the worlds of artificial intelligence, data science, and machine learning.

In a post that has since gained significant traction, she shared a photograph of her final result alongside a warm self-introduction to the X community.

Nigerian mathematics first-class graduate Deborah pivots from mathematics to tech fields. Photo credit: @OpeyemizelSimi/X.

Source: Twitter

Rather than resting on the accomplishment of graduating with a First Class, she made clear that she sees her degree as a starting point rather than a destination.

Deborah's Bold Pivot Into Tech

"Hi X, I'm Deborah. A First-Class Mathematics graduate who decided Mathematics wasn't enough," she wrote, adding a laughing emoji that softened what was otherwise a remarkably confident declaration.

She went on to outline her ambitions plainly, stating that she is now focused on AI, data, and machine learning, and that her goal is to learn, build, share, and connect with like-minded people along the way.

She closed her post with an open and optimistic note: "Let's see where this goes. Welcome to my corner on X."

The Post That Caught People's Attention

What made the post resonate widely was its combination of academic achievement and intellectual hunger.

A First-Class degree in Mathematics is no small feat, and for many followers, the willingness to immediately push further into an even more demanding field added an extra layer of admiration.

The move also reflects a broader shift among young Nigerian graduates who are increasingly looking to position themselves at the intersection of mathematics, technology, and data, fields that are growing rapidly both locally and on the global stage.

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng