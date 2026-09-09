Dangote Refinery’s ₦2.15 trillion IPO offers investors 4.1 billion shares at ₦525 each from September 14 to October 13, 2026

Applications may be scaled back if demand exceeds supply, with final allotment determined after the offer closes

After listing, investors can hold or sell, but market prices and dividends remain uncertain

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

For Nigerians looking to buy shares in Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE, submitting an application and making payment are only the beginning of the investment journey.

The company is offering 4.1 billion ordinary shares at ₦525 each through its initial public offering (IPO), with a minimum subscription of 10 shares costing ₦5,250. The offer is scheduled to run from September 14 to October 13, 2026.

Full list of 10 things that happen after purchasing Dangote Refinery shares. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

If fully subscribed, the offer could raise about ₦2.15 trillion, making it one of Nigeria’s biggest capital-market transactions.

But what happens after you apply?

1. Your application is submitted

Investors select the number of shares they want, make payment through approved channels and receive confirmation that their application has been received, a Punch report revealed.

However, confirmation does not mean the shares have already been allotted. Investors must wait for the offer to close and applications to be processed.

2. Applications are processed

Once the offer closes, applications are reviewed in line with the terms contained in the prospectus.

The number of shares an investor receives will depend on the final allotment process. Applying for a particular number does not automatically guarantee receiving the full amount.

3. Oversubscription could affect allocation

If demand exceeds the 4.1 billion shares on offer, investors may receive fewer shares than they requested.

Reports indicate that the issuer could take up to 30 per cent more shares than the original offer size if demand is strong, subject to regulatory approval.

The final allocation will be determined according to the approved offer terms.

4. The shares are expected to be listed

Following allotment and the completion of regulatory requirements, Dangote Refinery shares are expected to be listed on the Nigerian Exchange Main Board.

Indicative timelines point to a November 2026 listing, although the exact trading date will depend on the completion of the necessary processes.

5. ₦525 does not guarantee future returns

The IPO price is ₦525, but that does not mean the shares will continue trading at that level after listing.

Once trading begins, the market will determine the share price based on demand, supply, company performance, investor sentiment and broader economic conditions.

6. You can hold your shares

Investors are not required to sell once the shares are listed.

Those who believe in the refinery’s long-term expansion plans can continue holding their shares as the company works toward increasing refining capacity.

7. Dividends are possible, but not guaranteed

Shareholders may receive dividends if the company declares them.

Dividend payments depend on profitability, cash requirements, board decisions and applicable regulatory approvals. Investors should therefore avoid treating projected dividends as guaranteed income.

8. Investors should monitor performance

After becoming shareholders, investors should pay attention to the refinery’s financial results, production levels, crude supply, exports, refining margins and expansion plans.

The refinery reportedly recorded strong financial performance in the first half of 2026, underscoring the importance of monitoring its results after the IPO.

9. You can sell after trading begins

Once the shares are listed and trading commences, investors can decide whether to hold or sell, subject to normal market conditions.

The eventual selling price could be higher or lower than the ₦525 IPO price.

10. The prospectus remains crucial

The most important document for investors is the official prospectus. It contains the details of the offer, allotment process, timetable, risks and other investment terms.

Investors should use only the approved subscription channels and verify information against official documents from the company, issuing houses and regulators.

What investors should remember

Buying Dangote Refinery shares through an IPO is different from buying an already-listed stock. The journey involves application, payment, processing, allotment, listing and eventual trading.

Experts reveal what happens after buying Dangote Refinery shares Credit: Bloomberg/Conntributor

Source: Getty Images

Most importantly, applying does not guarantee receiving all the shares requested, while the ₦525 offer price does not guarantee future profits. Once trading begins, the market will determine what the shares are worth.

Nigerians can buy shares with just N5,250

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aliko Dangote has revealed that the minimum investment required to participate in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE initial public offering (IPO) is just 10 ordinary shares, amounting to N5,250.

The Dangote Group chief executive disclosed on Monday, September 7, 2026, during a signing ceremony held in Lagos, where he outlined the full structure of the proposed offering, TheCable reported.

Source: Legit.ng