New Zealand's immigration rules specify that not all international students on a student visa are permitted to take up paid employment

Students under the age of 16 are barred from working regardless of their course type or level of study

Students enrolled in training schemes or studying towards micro-credentials also fall under the list of those prohibited from working

New Zealand's immigration authority has outlined the specific categories of international students who are not permitted to work while on a student visa.

The guidance drew a clear line between those who qualify for work rights and those who do not.

New Zealand mentions who cannot work on a student visa. Photo credit: HKFP.

Source: UGC

While some student visa holders are allowed to work part-time for up to 25 hours per week, the rules make plain that this privilege does not extend to everyone studying in the country.

Students Barred From Working in New Zealand

The following categories of students are not allowed to work on a student visa in New Zealand:

1. Students under 16 years of age.

Regardless of the type of course being studied, a student visa cannot be granted with work conditions for anyone below the age of 16.

2. Students enrolled in training schemes.

Those undertaking a training scheme are not eligible for work rights because training schemes are not classified as qualifications under the rules.

3. Students studying towards a micro-credential.

Like training schemes, micro-credentials do not qualify a student for work rights, and students in these programmes cannot take up paid employment.

4. Students studying part-time.

Student visas are issued for full-time study. A student who switches to part-time study would need to apply for a different type of visa entirely, such as a work or visitor visa.

5. Students whose visa conditions do not permit work.

If the conditions recorded on a student's eVisa or visa letter do not include work rights, that student cannot engage in paid employment unless they successfully apply to change those conditions.

Types of Work Also Prohibited

Beyond the student categories above, certain types of work are flatly prohibited for all international students, regardless of their visa conditions.

No student on a student visa in New Zealand is permitted to be self-employed. All paid work must be carried out under a formal employment agreement with an employer.

Additionally, no student is allowed to provide commercial sexual services. Students who believe their visa conditions should permit them to work but find that their eVisa or visa letter does not reflect this are advised to contact New Zealand's immigration authority directly to resolve the discrepancy.

New Zealand issues post about travel disruptions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand published guidance for temporary visa holders whose travel plans were disrupted by the ongoing Middle East situation.

The update covered visitor, work, and student visa holders both inside and outside New Zealand, spelling out what each category must do.

Source: Legit.ng