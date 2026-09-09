A close political associate of former Kano deputy governor Nasir Gawuna led a delegation of his allies back to the APC on September 5

Badaru Umar revealed on Lumana Radio that Gawuna refused to follow them, choosing to stay with the NDC over a senatorial ticket offer

Gawuna's allies said they could not convince him to rejoin the APC, making his return highly unlikely ahead of the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - Former Kano State Deputy Governor Nasir Gawuna is set to remain in the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 general elections, despite a wave of defections by his closest political allies back to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Badaru Umar, a former chairman of Ungogo Local Government and one of Gawuna's most prominent supporters, confirmed this in an interview on Lumana Radio on Monday.

Gawuna sticks to NDC as allies back APC. Photo credit: Nasir Gawuna

Source: Twitter

Umar led a delegation that included Gawuna's younger brother, Mansur, NDC state deputy chairman Ali Datti-Yako, and several other senior allies to a consultation meeting with Governor Abba Yusuf and Deputy Governor Murtala Garo on September 1.

As reported by Premium Times, the group formally rejoined the APC on September 5, 2026.

Umar said the group's original reason for leaving the APC was to secure a governorship ticket for Gawuna, which never materialised.

"We initially led Mr Gawuna to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), later NDC, with the sole aim of securing a governorship ticket for him, but that was not realised," he said.

He added that Gawuna chose to stay put after the NDC offered him a senatorial ticket for Kano Central District.

"While we decided and returned to the APC, Mr Gawuna insisted on remaining with the NDC, where he was offered a senatorial ticket for the Kano Central District," Umar said.

Gawuna's political journey from APC to NDC

Gawuna's split from the APC followed his 2023 governorship defeat, in which he polled 890,705 votes but lost to Governor Yusuf, who received 1,019,602 votes.

Despite that strong showing, he felt sidelined within the party and aligned with former Kano Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, under whose administration he had served as Commissioner for Agriculture, moving first to the ADC and later to the NDC.

Some of Gawuna's loyalists remain unhappy with the NDC, arguing the party shortchanged him by offering a senatorial ticket rather than backing his gubernatorial ambitions.

Umar acknowledged that despite their efforts, they could not persuade Gawuna to return to the APC, making such a move highly unlikely before the 2027 polls.

Nasir Gawuna declines APC return, sticks to the NDC in Kano State.

Source: Original

APC receives new political leaders, supporters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda formally welcomed several politicians and their supporters into the party in Kano on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

Senators Rufa'i Sani Hanga, Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, and Baraka Sani were among the high-profile names who joined the ruling party.

from the NNPP, NDC, and PDP were received at the Kano event, signalling a broad realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng