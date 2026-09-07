At least 5 African countries have laws that allow courts to impose the death penalty for certain drug-related offences

The countries span North, West, and East Africa, with each nation defining specific drug crimes that can attract capital punishment

The offences range from drug transportation to possession and production under particular circumstances

At least five African countries maintain laws under which drug-related offences can result in the death penalty, covering crimes from movement to possession and production under certain conditions.

The countries are spread across different regions of the continent, reflecting a broader pattern of strict narcotics legislation in parts of Africa.

African countries that have the death penalty for drug-related offences have been compiled Photo Credit: @AfricanUnionUN

Source: Twitter

Countries where drug crimes can attract death penalty

In North Africa, Algeria and Egypt both list drug transporting and other specified drug offences among crimes that can attract capital punishment. Mauritania, in West Africa, applies the death penalty to drug production, possession, and trasportation under specified circumstances.

In East and Central Africa, two neighbouring countries also carry such provisions. South Sudan allows the death penalty for possession, movement, and other specified drug offences. Sudan applies a similar framework, covering possession, transporting, and related crimes under its national laws.

What the laws cover

The laws in these five countries do not apply uniformly to all drug-related conduct. Each country defines particular circumstances or thresholds under which capital punishment becomes applicable. In most cases, large-scale transportation is the primary trigger, though possession and production can also attract the death penalty depending on the volume, intent, or other factors assessed by the courts.

The inclusion of possession as a potentially capital offence in countries such as Mauritania, South Sudan, and Sudan means that individuals found with drugs under specific conditions face the most severe legal consequence available under national law.

You can read the full list as shared by StatiSense on X here:

Source: Legit.ng