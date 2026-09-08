Canada Lists 3 Things to Master Before Applying for Visa
Canada’s official languages are at the heart of our cultural identity. Learning English or French is not only a way to connect with Canada—it’s also a valuable personal and professional asset.
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Here are some tips to help you improve your English and French:
1️⃣ If you speak one, learn the other language.
2️⃣ Take language classes.
3️⃣ Find bridging programs that offer language training and work experience.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng