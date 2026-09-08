Canada’s official languages are at the heart of our cultural identity. Learning English or French is not only a way to connect with Canada—it’s also a valuable personal and professional asset.

Here are some tips to help you improve your English and French:

1️⃣ If you speak one, learn the other language.

2️⃣ Take language classes.

3️⃣ Find bridging programs that offer language training and work experience.

Source: Legit.ng