The UK government has explained two faster processing options available to student visa applicants who want to avoid long waiting times

Applicants can choose between the Priority Service and the Super Priority Service, each with different timelines and costs

Family members applying together must each pay the faster decision fee separately, with one decision issued for the entire group

The UK government has set out how applicants can speed up decisions on student visa and settlement applications in 2026, offering two paid-for services that cut waiting times significantly compared to the standard process.

According to the UK government's official guidance, applicants who qualify can choose between two options when submitting their application: the Priority Service or the Super Priority Service.

UK reveals how to get a faster decision on a student visa application. Photo Credit: Jeff J Mitchell

Source: Getty Images

UK Priority Service: 5-day decisions

The Priority Service costs £500 (roughly ₦810,000) on top of the regular application fee. Under this option, most visa and settlement applicants will receive a decision within five working days.

Family visa applications made from outside the UK, covering partners, spouses, parents, children, and adults seeking care from a relative, fall under a longer window of up to 30 working days.

The countdown begins either from the day of the applicant's in-person identity appointment or the working day after documents are uploaded through the UK Immigration: ID Check app.

Super Priority Service: Next-day decisions

For those who need an even faster outcome, the Super Priority Service costs £1,000 (roughly ₦1,620,000) above the standard fee. Under this arrangement, applicants who prove their identity in person on a weekday can expect a decision by the end of the following working day.

Weekend or bank holiday appointments extend this to two working days. The same timelines apply to those using the ID Check app, depending on when documents are uploaded.

The government noted that citizenship applications are not eligible for the Super Priority Service.

UK visa: Applying with family members

Where family members are included in the same application, each person must pay the applicable faster decision fee separately — £500 (roughly ₦810,000) per person for the Priority Service, or £1,000 (roughly ₦1,620,000) per person for the Super Priority Service.

The government said all applicants in the group will receive their decisions at the same time, though processing may take longer if any family member needs to have fingerprints and photographs taken in person.

UK visa: When delays may still occur

Even with a priority fee paid, the Home Office may take longer to reach a decision if it needs to request additional information or verify details with other government departments.

Applicants are told when this happens. Refunds are not usually issued if the decision takes longer than the stated timeframe, though the government guides when a refund may be considered.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had set a minimum age for foreigners seeking a student visa.

Countries exempt from POF for UK student visa applications

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had listed the countries whose citizens do not need to present proof of funds for student visa applications.

According to the UK government's Student visa guidance, applicants generally need to demonstrate that they can financially support themselves while studying in the country.

Botswana, Tunisia, and Mauritius are the only three African nations on the list, meaning citizens of most African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, are still required to provide financial evidence as part of their Student visa applications.

Source: Legit.ng