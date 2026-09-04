Denmark's government announced restrictions on social benefits available to foreigners granted a business residence permit in the country

The Danish authorities listed four specific categories of benefits that are off-limits to business permit holders and their families

The ban covers a range of state support options under the Active Social Policy Act, affecting both the permit holder and accompanying family members

Denmark has placed clear limits on the social welfare support available to foreigners who hold a business residence permit, with the government officially naming the categories of benefits such individuals are not entitled to claim.

According to the Danish government, four types of financial support under the Active Social Policy Act are completely off-limits to those residing in the country on a business-related residence permit.

Denmark reveals benefits foreigners with business residence permits cannot access. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/TOBIAS SCHWARZ/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Denmark's banned benefits for business permit holders

The restrictions apply not only to the permit holder but also extend to any family members living with them.

The four banned benefit categories are:

Cash benefits Self-sufficiency and return benefit Transition benefit Rehabilitation benefits

What the Danish government says

The official government statement leaves little room for ambiguity. It reads:

"You and your family are not allowed to receive cash benefits, self-sufficiency and return benefit as well as transition benefit, rehabilitation benefits or any other benefits under the terms of the Active Social Policy Act."

The phrasing "any other benefits" under that same Act suggests the restrictions go beyond the four named categories, potentially covering additional forms of support outlined elsewhere in the legislation.

The announcement is particularly relevant for Africans and other foreign nationals exploring the option of relocating to Denmark through entrepreneurship or business ownership, as it signals that a business residence permit does not come with access to the country's broader social safety net.

Those considering this route are expected to be financially self-sufficient, with the permit designed for individuals establishing or running a business rather than for those who may need state support.

Green card: Denmark restricts 5 benefits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark has officially barred Green Card holders and their families from receiving five categories of social welfare benefits.

The restrictions include cash benefits, self-sufficiency and return benefits, transition benefits, rehabilitation benefits, and other benefits covered by the Active Social Policy Act.

Source: Legit.ng