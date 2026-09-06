Thousands of Palestinians gathered in Gaza City's Zeitoun neighbourhood on Sunday for a mass funeral procession for 100 recovered victims

The remains, draped in Palestinian flags, belonged to members of five families killed when Israeli forces struck their homes roughly two and a half years ago

Gaza's Health Ministry put the total death toll since October 2023 at least 73,651, as large-scale body recovery operations continue across the territory

Thousands of Palestinians gathered in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City on Sunday to mourn 100 people whose remains were pulled from beneath the rubble of homes destroyed during the ongoing conflict.

The procession drew relatives of the victims alongside large crowds of residents.

The recovered remains were laid out close to the wreckage of the homes they once belonged to, with Palestinian flags draped over each of them.

Palestinians gather in Gaza’s Zeitoun neighborhood as families mourn victims of Israeli strikes. Photo credit: Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Al Jazeera, local authorities identified the dead as members of the Rahim, Balawi, Malaka, Qanbour and Salmi families. They were killed when Israeli forces struck several residential buildings in the area approximately two and a half years ago.

Scale of body recovery operations

Sunday's procession is part of a broader effort to retrieve the dead from collapsed structures across Gaza. In recent weeks, similar operations have uncovered more than 100 bodies belonging to members of the Abu Shariah and Hassaniya families, who were killed in a single strike. At the al-Taj Tower site, officials and activists said more than 500 bodies have been recovered.

Gaza's Health Ministry reported that at least 73,651 Palestinians have been killed and 174,592 injured since the conflict began in October 2023.

Gaza families search for over 8,000 missing

Legit.ng earlier reported that families across Gaza are living with the anguish of not knowing whether missing relatives are dead or detained, as the number of unaccounted-for people surpasses 8,000, according to Gaza's Civil Defence agency.

Source: Legit.ng