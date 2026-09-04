Babatunde, son of a plank seller and petty trader, shared a proud moment from his NYSC completion on X

He posted a photo alongside his father holding the NYSC discharge certificate, describing himself as the first of his kind in the family

The heartwarming post drew warm congratulations from Nigerians who were moved by his humble background

Babatunde, a young Nigerian man who goes by the handle @Geo_babst on X, has warmed hearts online after sharing a photograph of himself and his father holding his National Youth Service Corps discharge certificate.

In the post, Babatunde described himself as "the Son of a Plank seller and Petty Trader," words that quickly struck a chord with many Nigerians who saw in his achievement a familiar story of sacrifice and modest beginnings.

Ex corps member, son of plank seller, displays completion certificate. Photo credit: @Geo_babst/X.

Source: Twitter

He celebrated the milestone with gratitude, writing "Alhamdulillah" and noting that while he was the first in his family to reach this point, he was certain he would not be the last.

Babatunde's Message to His Parents

The post carried an unmistakable tenderness as Babatunde addressed his parents directly, referring to himself as "omo Iya and Baba Maryam," a Yoruba phrase meaning the child of his mother and father, Maryam.

The framing of his message made clear that completing the NYSC programme was not just a personal achievement but a tribute to two people who built their lives through honest, everyday labour.

The photograph of father and son holding the certificate together captured something that words alone could not fully express: the pride of a parent watching a child go further than circumstances might have allowed.

Nigerians Celebrate Babatunde Online

The post drew an outpouring of goodwill from users across the platform.

Big Maw said:

"Congratulations Babatunde."

Abdullahhi said:

''Congratulations and wishing you many happy memories Bijahi Rasul."

Ajoke added:

"Barakallahu feekum. I ask Ar-Rahman to grant you a good job and keep your parents healthy."

See the post below:

Corps member honours her father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady went viral over how she celebrated the completion of her National Youth Service Corps scheme.

The female corps member visited a white garment church her beloved father attends to pay tribute to him.

Source: Legit.ng