Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso addressed Moises Caicedo's fitness ahead of the London derby against Arsenal

Caicedo returned as a substitute against Brighton but lasted only 13 minutes before asking to come off

Chelsea sold Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City for £125 million and failed to sign Lamine Camara

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has given a guarded update on the fitness of midfielder Moises Caicedo ahead of the Blues' trip to north London to face Arsenal, with the Ecuadorian's availability remaining uncertain.

Caicedo had already been absent for Chelsea's fixtures against Fulham and Luton Town through injury before making a brief return from the bench in the match against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Moises Caicedo down injured against Brighton. Photo by Robin Jones.

Source: Getty Images

That comeback lasted just 13 minutes before the midfielder signalled he could not continue, prompting significant concern among Chelsea fans about his true physical condition.

Alonso stays tight-lipped on Caicedo

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the London derby, Alonso acknowledged the situation surrounding Caicedo but stopped short of offering a clear verdict on whether the midfielder would be available to face Arsenal.

“We will check tomorrow. Tomorrow is the last decision for the squad on Sunday. We need not be worried. These things can happen, and we need to check. Tomorrow we will make the final decision,” he said via Chelsea TV.

The uncertainty is compounded by Chelsea's recent activity in the transfer window. The club sanctioned the sale of Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City for £125 million on deadline day, while a planned move to bring in Lamine Camara as a replacement fell through, leaving the squad thinner in the middle of the park than Alonso would have liked.

According to Transfermarkt, Caicedo played in 50 matches for Chelsea last season and also featured for Ecuador at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the summer.

Should Caicedo remain sidelined for the Arsenal fixture, Alonso has a limited pool of options to call upon. Valentino Barco, Romeo Lavia, Jordan Henderson and club captain Reece James are among those who could fill in at the base of midfield.

The loss of Caicedo alongside the departure of Fernandez means Chelsea head into a high-stakes derby fixture with considerably reduced depth in one of the most critical positions on the pitch.

Why Chelsea’s move for Camara failed

Legit.ng previously reported why Chelsea’s proposed move to sign Lamine Camara from AS Monaco failed on summer transfer deadline day.

The Blues have reached full agreement for €55 million to sign the Senegalese international, but Monaco reneged in the final minutes of the window.

Source: Legit.ng