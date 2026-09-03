The UK Home Office announced a new protection for modern slavery victims working in the UK on Skilled Worker visas

Recognised victims can now leave abusive employers without putting their immigration status at risk

The Home Office said no victim of modern slavery should be trapped by their visa conditions

The UK Home Office has announced that recognised victims of modern slavery who hold Skilled Worker visas can now leave exploitative employers and take up work elsewhere, without losing their right to remain in the country.

The change, which took effect immediately upon the announcement, targets a long-standing vulnerability in the immigration system where victims felt compelled to stay with abusive employers for fear of losing their visa status.

Recognised victims on Skilled Worker visas can now leave abusive employers without risking their immigration status. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Protection for skilled worker visa holders

The Home Office posted the update on its official X account, saying:

"No victim of modern slavery should be trapped with an exploitative employer because of their immigration status."

The department confirmed that from the date of the announcement, those who have been formally recognised as victims of modern slavery and are in the country on Skilled Worker visas can move to a different employer and continue working legally in the UK.

Prior to this change, Skilled Worker visas were tied to a specific employer, meaning that leaving a job, for any reason, could place a migrant's right to stay in the UK in jeopardy.

Critics had long argued that this arrangement gave exploitative employers significant power over vulnerable workers who feared deportation more than they feared abuse.

What the change means for victims

By decoupling a victim's immigration status from their relationship with a single employer, the Home Office is removing one of the key mechanisms that traffickers and exploitative employers have used to control migrant workers.

The update applies specifically to those who have received formal recognition under the National Referral Mechanism, the UK's framework for identifying and supporting victims of modern slavery and human trafficklng.

UK announces 5 work visa categories

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the UK government confirmed that five work visa categories are no longer open to new applicants, affecting foreign nationals who may have been planning to use those routes to live and work in Britain.

The information appears on the official UK government immigration portal, which lists the affected visa categories under the heading "Work visas that are closed to new applicants."

Source: Legit.ng